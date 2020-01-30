AMORY – The Beta Sigma Phi – Beta Nu sorority will host its fifth annual Daddy-Daughter Dance Feb. 15 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Old Armory, which gives fathers and daughters a special night out together.
“Dads are so busy. It will be a time to bond and make memories together,” said sorority member Leslie Valsamakis
Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for photo opportunities with Clint Parrish, who will have picture packages available. Every girl will get a free 4x6 portrait. The meal will be catered by Pam Sullivan, and music will be provided by DJ Ronnie Rainney.
Mark Boren will be emcee and speaker for the evening. Mississippi’s Miss Hospitality Kasey Pearson will appear as special guest.
Tickets will be available Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the East Amory Community Center. Corsages may also be ordered at the time tickets are purchased.
“We’ll be doing the unicorn theme again. T-shirts and headbands will also be available for sale. We will also have a raffle underway during the evening,” Valsamakis said.
Tickets for the raffle will be sold the night of the dance with five chances for $10 or 15 chances for $20.
A portion of the proceeds of the evening will go to the sorority’s selected charities, which include local churches, the Amory Humane Society, the Full Tummy Project, First Friends Respite Center, Amory’s fire and police departments, the local chapter of Kiwanis International and the Amory Food Pantry. The sorority also maintains a fund to help children and families of North Mississippi.
For more information, check out Beta Sigma Phi – Beta Nu on Facebook or email terriflowers1964@icloud.com.