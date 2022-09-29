NETTLETON – From a morning time soap box derby to closing out entertainment with rock and country covers later that night, Oct. 1’s Town Creek Festival will offer activities for all ages throughout the day.
Last year, Nettleton Main Street organized a new format for the city’s mainstay event, and it is evolving this year with a competition for Nettleton High School’s graduating classes to bring the most people to help add to the street party vibe.
“We’ve got our First Saturday events and by doing that, we got to see a lot of people we haven’t seen in years, especially high school classmates. Thinking of how we can attract more people to town, my wife thought about putting together a competition to see which class can have the most members at the festival,” said Mayor Phillip Baulch.
There will be a plaque displayed at City Hall commemorating which class had the most number of participants each year, along with the Paws in the Creek trophy for the winning class with the most Tigers in attendance.
The winning class will be honored ahead of the Spunk Monkees’ headlining set at 7 p.m.
The Second Annual Town Creek Soap Box Derby will kick off the day’s festivities at 9 a.m., and there’s a safety meeting at 8:30 a.m. The entry fee is $15, and the deadline to register at City Hall is Sept. 30. For more information, call (662) 963-2605.
The two categories are classic, which includes cars of standard size and dimensions, and unlimited, which includes any cars meeting requirements plus any size or shape.
First-, second- and third-place trophies will be awarded to the winners.
There will be entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and kids activities throughout the day.
“We’ve got things from soaps, jewelry, bakery items, paintings, rugs, hair products and crafts, and a couple of churches are giving out popcorn and cotton candy. With kids activities, we have pony rides, inflatables and a train ride,” said Nettleton Main Street Director Dana Burcham.
The deadline to register as an arts and crafts vendor is Sept. 30 through City Hall.
There will be nine food trucks at the festival.
“We’ve got anything you want. We’ve got ribs, polish sausage, barbecue, seafood, hamburgers, chicken, shaved ice, funnel cakes, crawfish – any kind of festival food you can think of,” Burcham said.
Beer sales will be available from 4 until 10 p.m. It will be sold in 16-ounce cups with Nettleton Main Street’s logo, and an officer will check IDs. People consuming beer must remain in the designated area on the Lee County side.
Commemorative T-shirts in sizes youth medium to adult 4X will be available for $20 each. The white T-shirts will depict downtown Nettleton in the 1950s, which is one of the dominant scenes on the mural on the side of the Dorothy J. Lowe Memorial Library.
Main Street from Subway to the railroad tracks will be closed at 8 a.m. ahead of the soap box derby. Most of Main Street, along with Young Avenue from Short Street to the railroad tracks, will remain closed throughout the day.
Sponsors for this year’s festival are Current, Magnum Metals, George Nettleton, Lowry’s Flying Service, Countertop Shop, The Baulch Center, BancorpSouth, The Jarrell Group, Tiffany’s School of Dance, State Farm, Atmos Energy, Brandon Presley and Hometown Market.
Ahead of the festival, the Miss Town Creek Festival was held Sept. 17, and winners were
Wee Miss Town Creek Nola Jewel Nanney, Baby Miss Town Creek Reedy Leigh Kimble, Toddler Miss Town Creek Teagan Blair Alvarez, Tiny Miss Town Creek Harper Lynn Kelly, Little Miss Town Creek Emery Grace Sanderson, Preteen Miss Town Creek Ceagann Wilson, Junior Miss Town Creek Mylie Grace Kennedy and Miss Town Creek Emma Adalyne Claire Farris.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.