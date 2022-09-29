mcj-2022-09-28-news-town-creek-promo

People line Young Avenue during last year's Town Creek Festival. A Nettleton High School class reunion challenge is aimed to encourage even more attendance for this year's day-long festival this Saturday. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL FILE

NETTLETON – From a morning time soap box derby to closing out entertainment with rock and country covers later that night, Oct. 1’s Town Creek Festival will offer activities for all ages throughout the day.

