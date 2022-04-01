AMORY – A unique character came to Monroe County in 2011, responding to his inner call to help in recovery efforts after the Smithville tornado. Vere Craig Gardner, whose volunteer spirit possessed him to remain in the county, died March 19 in a little cabin south of Becker after battling cancer for a couple of years.
In the years since the recovery effort in Smithville, Gardner worked as a groundskeeper for Larry and Gayle George in Amory. He previously worked as a landscaper in Marion, Indiana before migrating south.
“Some of you may have known him from giving his time to loading, picking up stock and overseeing the blessing box here in Amory from the start of it over six years ago,” Gayle said in a tribute to him. “I am proud to say Vere gave his soul to Christ when he was in the hospital as he began his fight with cancer over two years ago.”
Gayle said he once told her that she softened him up, which she took as a compliment.
He was also involved at First Friends Respite Center.
“He often looked a vagrant but as soon as he opened his mouth, you knew he was a person of wisdom. I had to take him on his terms, however, because if I expected him on a certain day and he didn’t show up, I just needed to relax with it because he had found something in his world that was more important to him than my job. He would return when he wanted to,” said former First Friends director Mary Nell Dorris.
Among the tributes that poured in upon news of Gardner’s passing came from Ed Wheatley, a friend from Marion, Indiana.
“He was always a friend no matter the distance or faults,” he said.
Gayle said Gardner moved south because he was attracted by his love of southern hospitality and the warmer climate.
After falling upon bad luck, he paddled south from Indiana in a kayak with a backpack on various rivers to Memphis rather than following highways. He wound up living in a tent community with fellow homeless adventurers on Mud Island in downtown Memphis for eight years.
Gardner was a canoeing enthusiast with the nickname River Rat tattooed on his arm who was planning to eventually travel to New Orleans and the Gulf Coast until an event happened that changed his course.
“I was a drunk living on a creek bank in Olive Branch contemplating suicide after a string of shattering reversals in my life. I saw news coverage on television at a bar about the tornado that hit Smithville. My arm raised up and pointed to the screen. I told myself that I was going there and I didn’t even know where it was,” he said in an April 2021 interview with the Monroe Journal.
He asked the way to Smithville, loaded up his belongings on his back and set out. He walked the entire distance from Southaven to Smithville.
Gardner’s cremains were scattered into the waters of the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway at his request on March 25 following a committal service along the riverbank behind the Georges’ residence.