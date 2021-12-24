ABERDEEN – While it’s been a tradition for the past seven years at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home, Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home’s Aberdeen and Nettleton locations hosted their first Christmas Tree of Remembrance services last week.
Families who lost a loved one during the past year were invited to the services to hear comforting words to help cope with grief, especially during the holiday season.
Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home owners Chuck Moffett and Bobby Cleveland purchased Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home last year.
“There’s been a lot of firsts in your lives since we had a service here for your loved one, and those firsts are tough. They’re the hardest thing you’ll ever walk through in your life, and I believe the holidays are some of the toughest. I think that’s when we grieve the most – a time we look forward to every year and somebody is missing from that,” Moffett said Dec. 14 during Aberdeen’s service.
He said there’s a point in life when grief and sorrow ultimately intersect with hope, adding there’s healing that comes after a loss.
“God is all about relationships, and you’re here because you’ve had a wonderful relationship that God gave you with somebody that He blessed to be in your life, and you were blessed to be a part of their life. This season is tough, but I pray that you know you have a friend in this time – not only during Christmastime but any time because you know loss is real. I pray that you talk to the Lord,” Moffett said.
He encouraged people to share the stories of loved ones they lost.
“I know this Christmas will more than likely be difficult but I pray that you find those happy memories that flood your hearts and that death cannot steal those,” Moffett said.
During the service, local musician Tony Hooper invited attendees to sing along with Christmas classics such as “Silent Night” and “O Come All Ye Faithful.” Attendees were also invited to bring Christmas ornaments that hold sentimental value on the Christmas tree.
Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory also hosted its Christmas Tree of Remembrance service last week.