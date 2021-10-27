Several events are planned throughout Monroe County from now through Oct. 31 to give children opportunities to not only receive bucket fulls of candy but to also show off their costumes, play games and watch Halloween-themed movies.
Becker Baptist Church, located at 50190 Hwy 125, will host its fall festival Oct. 27 from 6 until 8 p.m.
Grace Fellowship, located at 60019 Smithville Rd. in Hatley, will host a trunk-or-treat Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.
Hamilton will host its annual trunk-or-treat Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. at the little league fields, located at the intersection of Center Hill and McDuffie Cemetery roads. Gates will be shut and locked at 6:45 p.m. to avoid any injuries and remain shut until most of the children have left.
People interested in having trunks for Hamilton’s event may set up as early as they want that day.
The Junior Women’s League of Monroe County will host a drive-thru trunk-or-treat Oct. 30 from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Aberdeen First Baptist Church parking lot, located at 310 W Commerce St.
Hatley Missionary Baptist Church, located at 60271 Hatley Rd., is hosting a trunk-or-treat Oct. 30 at 4 p.m.
Acker Park, located at the intersection of Meridian and Fulton streets, will host trick-or-treating Oct. 30 from 5 until 7 p.m. Organizers planned for food vendors, games and activities.
Aberdeen Church of Christ, located at 424 N Frontage Rd., will host its fall festival Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m. with a trunk-or-treat, outdoor games, a free showing of “Haunted Mansion” and contests for best costume, best trunk, cutest pumpkin and scariest pumpkin.
Aberdeen’s Elkin Theatre will also offer pre-Halloween fun by showing “The Addams Family 2” Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and tickets are $5.
Smithville First Freewill Baptist Church, located at 60008 Brasfield Ln., will host a fall festival Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. featuring candy, food and games.
Meadowood Baptist Church, located at 1512 Hatley Rd. in Amory, will host a fall festival Oct. 31 from 5 until 7 p.m. featuring supper, games, inflatables and more. Children are encouraged to come dressed in their costumes.
Christian Chapel Church of Christ, located at 60127 Vaughn Rd. in Hatley, is hosting a trunk-or-treat Oct. 31 at 5:30 p.m.
Healing Waters Christian Fellowship, located at 522 Hwy 145 N in Aberdeen, will host a community harvest party Oct. 31 at 5:30 p.m. with chili and trunk-or-treating.
Just across the Lowndes County line, Freedom Church will host Fall-O-Ween Oct. 31 from 5:30 until 8 p.m. at 5450 Cal-Kolola Rd., between Hamilton and Caledonia.
It will feature jumpers, a mechanical bull, food, games, a cake walk, hay ride, photobooth and raffle prizes.