Free candy and fun will be offered through different events in Monroe County this week.
The Nettleton School District is hosting a trunk-or-treat Oct. 28 from 4:30 until 6 p.m. on Mullen Avenue between the high school and intermediate school.
Tractor Supply Company in Amory will host a pet photo event Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Pets can come dressed up for Halloween if their owners desire.
The Junior Women’s League of Monroe County will host its trunk-or-treat Oct. 29 from 2 until 4 p.m. at Aberdeen First Baptist Church’s parking lot. It will be a drive-thru trunk-or-treat, and drivers should enter the parking lot from James Street and line up on College Place to alleviate traffic on Commerce Street.
"This is one of our favorite events to do for the children in the community and look forward to it every year and start working on it a month or two in advance because we want it to be something the kids enjoy coming to and look forward to each year," said club president Jessica Smith.
Stand Firm Ministry, located at 70 Hwy 25 next to America’s Best Value Inn, will host a trunk-or-treat Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. featuring music and games.
Central Grove Baptist Church, located at 30298 Central Grove Rd. in Wren, will host its Fall Festival Oct. 29 at 5 p.m., featuring bounce houses, games, food and a hayride.
Cason Baptist Church, located at 30018 Cason Rd. outside of Nettleton, will host a trunk-or-treat Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. There will also be chess and cornhole tournaments earlier in the day for a youth group fundraiser. Check Cason Baptist Church on Facebook for more details.
Meadowood Baptist Church, located at 1512 Hatley Rd. in Amory, will host its Fall Festival Oct. 30 from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. with hotdogs, chili, inflatables and games.
Becker Baptist Church, located at 50190 Hwy 125, will host a trunk-or-treat Oct. 30 from 5 until 7 p.m., featuring face painting, inflatables and food. It is planned for the church’s parking lot but in the event of rain, it will be moved into the family life center.
Healing Waters Christian Fellowship, located at 522 Hwy 145 N in Aberdeen, will host its Harvest Trunk or Treat Oct. 30 from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m., featuring homemade chili, desserts and games.
Amory First Assembly of God, located at 521 Tschudi Rd., will host its fall festival Oct. 30 from 5 until 7 p.m. in its family life center. For more information, call (662) 256-7212.
Oak Tree Manor Assisted Living, located at 60139 Cotton Gin Port Rd. in Amory, will host trick-or-treaters Oct. 31 from 9 until 11 a.m. and 6 until 8 p.m.
The Aberdeen Police Department will host its trunk-or-treat Oct. 31 from 3 until 7 p.m. with candy, popcorn and other goodies.
Amory Main Street's rescheduled ChiliFest will be held Oct. 31 from 5 until 8 p.m. on Main Street. It will feature chili tasting, cornhole games, a cake walk, concessions, a screening of "The Addams Family," live music and a beer zone.
North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory will host its trunk-or-treat Oct. 31 from 4 until 6 p.m. in its front parking lot. Attendees are invited to dress up in costume for candy, games and prizes. According to Gilmore community outreach coordinator Susan Anne Edwards, it will be a walk-up event.
The West Amory community will host a trunk-or-treat Oct. 31 from 5 until 7 p.m. at St. James, St. Paul, The Rib Shack and Doberman Clubhouse.
Grace Fellowship Baptist Church, located at 60019 Smithville Rd. in Hatley, will host a trunk-or-treat Oct. 31 from 6 until 8 p.m. For more information, call (662) 256-6243.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.