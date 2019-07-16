ABERDEEN – Tupelo author Dr. Joe Edd Morris will discuss his suspense/thriller novel, “The Prison,” during July 17’s Booklunch at Evans Memorial Library.
The book includes a prison escape, a plot to destroy bridges and sleuthing all twisted together in its plot.
“The Prison” is the sequel to Morris’ award-winning “Land Where My Fathers Died.”
His other fiction is “The Last Page,” and his nonfiction works include “10 Things I Wish I Jesus Hadn’t Said,” “New Testament Stories: What Do They Say Today?” and “Old Testament Stories: What Do They Say Today?,” among other titles. He has also written several short stories.
Morris was born in New Albany and holds degrees in philosophy, theology and psychology. In addition to being a writer, he is a licensed psychologist and jury consultant. He has previously served as a United Methodist minister, a college professor and a consultant.
The public is invited and lunch will be available for $7.