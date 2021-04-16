Tupelo Community Theatre offers four $500 scholarships each year. Applications must be received in the Business Office at 201 N. Broadway no later than April 30th. A panel from the TCT Scholarship Committee and Board of Directors makes the final selection. Recipients are notified by June 1. Students must complete at least 12 hours each semester (or its equivalent if on the quarter system) and maintain a minimum GPA of 2.5. You may download the scholarship application at http://www.tct.ms, click on the education and scholarship links or from the TCT Business Office. If you have questions concerning TCT’s scholarship programs, you are encouraged to call the 662-844-1935 or e-mail 1tct@bellsouth.net.
Tupelo Community Theatre will present "The Seafarer" by Conor McPherson at TCT Off Broadway April 29 and 30 at 7:30 p.m. "The Seafarer" was TCT's entry in the American Association of Community Theatre's AACTFEST and is made up of an award-winning cast and crew.
"The Seafarer" is a chilling play set in Ireland on Christmas Eve. Sharky has returned to look after his irascible, aging brother who has recently gone blind. Old drinking buddies Ivan and Nicky are holed up at the house too, hoping to play some cards, but with the arrival of a stranger from the distant past, the stakes are raised ever higher. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students and younger. The show is Rated R for language. Call the TCT office at 662-844-1935 for information or to reserve tickets.
Tupelo Community Theatre's production of "Arsenic and Old Lace" by Joseph Kesserling will be May 13-15 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee at 2 p.m. on May 15. Follow Mortimer Brewster as he visits his sweet spinster aunts to announce his engagement. His world is turned upside down when he realizes that his dear aunts have been poisoning lonely old men for years! Mortimer must rally to help his aunts and protect his fiancé - all while trying to keep his own sanity. Season members should begin reserving their seats on Monday, April 19. Tickets go on sale to the public Monday, May 3. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students and younger and may be reserved by call the TCT office at 662-844-1935.
Tupelo Community Theatre will hold auditions for "Godspell Jr." on May 23 at 2 p.m. and 24 at 6 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre at 201 North Broadway in downtown Tupelo. The show tells of a group of disciples as they help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques, and a hefty dose of comic timing.
Those wishing to audition should be in grades 6-12 and no advance preparation is needed. Everyone will be asked to sing at auditions. Please wear a mask and follow all CDC recommendations. Liz Dawson will direct. Production dates for the show are July 14-16. For more information email the director at ldawson7679@gmail.com or call the TCT office at 662-844-1935.