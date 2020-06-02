AMORY – Prom celebrations may have been put on hold indefinitely while crowds are restricted, but one senior’s family made sure she was able to have her special night as Amory senior Meredith Crouch’s family created a stay at home prom for her and her date, Brady Davis, a senior at Hamilton.
“It was a surprise. My daughter, Riley, saw a couple of videos on TikTok of people that did stay at home proms, and she and my daughter, Madison, came to me and said, ‘Let’s do this for Meredith and Brady,’ and we sent them a virtual invitation so they would know to be dressed up,” Nancy Crouch said. “Fortunately, they got to go to Hamilton’s prom before this started, but we had bought a dress for Amory’s, and I promised her she would get to wear it one way or another.”
The Crouch family organized the whole prom and only had the guests of honor come up with a playlist for the music.
“I was just really disappointed because I had lost so much and lost hope in prom, and I didn’t think I was ever going to get one,” Meredith said. “Then my sisters and my parents surprised me with a prom, and it was just really exciting. It made me really thankful for my family and what they had done for me. Quarantine is definitely difficult, and you can’t do much, but you can definitely still make your own fun.”
The prom included a home-cooked meal, a photo booth and the rest of the family dressing up in their best clothes.
“Her parents made it seem like it was a real thing,” Davis said. “We may not have had friends there or anything, but it still felt real with all the support, the music, the pictures and the food especially.”
Nancy said the prom celebrations went later in the night than a traditional prom.
“Normally they stay an hour or two, and then go somewhere else,” she said. “We were still going strong at 11 p.m. Hopefully this will definitely be something good we can all remember about the way things are right now.”
Meredith said her classmates all enjoyed the idea of a stay at home prom.
“Everybody kept telling me that this was the sweetest thing and so much fun,” she said. “It was definitely different from regular prom, but it was so much fun to have and I was really thankful they threw it for me and Brady.”