AMORY – Sheryl Dilworth and Bishop Leonard Howell were guest presenters at a Black History Month program Feb. 13 at the Amory Regional Museum, which stressed the need for unity.
Museum director Wayne Knox opened the program by asking for a moment of silence in memory of Danielle King, who was killed in a traffic accident the previous day. She was the wife of City of Amory Utilities Department Manager Mike King.
Knox then introduced Sheryl Dilworth, who read an original poem emphasizing the importance of unity in focusing on the goal of reconciliation based on a shared faith in Christ.
Howell, who was the keynote speaker, centered his remarks about learning from history.
“Our country has been divided long enough. Our people have been divided enough,” he said.
Howell said God called him to speak to his people. He said nothing about race. Howell recalled the memories of a preceding generation of his people.
“They worked in the same fields and sometimes plowed behind the same mule. We don’t have to let the hatred of history be our future. Let not your blood be tainted with hatred. All hate is bad,” he said.
Howell summarized his plea for unity by asking that everyone stops thinking in terms of black, white, red and yellow.
“We need to recognize each other as just people – brothers and sisters in God. Black history should be that we love one another; white history should be that we love one another,” he said.