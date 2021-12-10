ABERDEEN – Clergy and veterans from throughout Monroe County are invited to attend a breakfast sponsored by Mayor Charles Scott and the Mayor’s Youth Council Dec. 18 at American Legion Post 26, located at 523 Hwy. 145 N. The event, featuring several speakers including Dr. James Meredith, the first Black student to be admitted to Ole Miss, will be held from 10 a.m. until noon.
Other speakers include Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, Pastor James Hull, District 3 Supervisor Rubel West, Pastor Brenda Harrison of Healing Waters Christian Fellowship and Dr. Curtis Johnson, an Aberdeen native who is chief of staff and associate vice president at Tennessee State University. The minister of ceremonies will be Pastor Danny Gladney of Pleasant Grove M.B. Church.
“I know by having the ministers and the vets there, I think we can engage a group of people that can leave that breakfast with a newfound vision on how we can go back into our community and encourage our community to do better,” Scott said. “We wanted to have an event that had an impact but with the impact shifted towards leaders in our community, which are the ministers and various veterans.”
He said the emphasis of the event is on responsibility and education.
“Dr. Meredith’s goal is to go throughout all 82 counties and teach the 10 Commandments with a flavor on education, teaching moral character,” Scott said.
Takeaways from speakers’ messages will include the best ways to live a godly life and six guiding principles, which are based on the Tuskegee Airmen’s principles.
Donations are welcome to help with the Mayor’s Youth Council’s trip to the winter summit at Delta State University.