Through their HGTV series, “Home Town,” Ben and Erin Napier have changed lives and the impact of where they live, Laurel, by renovating a number of homes and doing their part to revitalize the downtown area.
Earlier this month, the network announced a spinoff series and invites the public to enter submissions for where it will be filmed.
“Home Town Takeover,” which is planned to air in 2021 through six episodes, will feature several individuals’ homes undergoing rehabilitations, along with renovations of public places in the winning town.
During last week’s Friends of Nettleton meeting, an initial plan was made.
“We’re coordinating with ‘The Weekly Roar,’ which is done by Nettleton High School’s journalism class. They’re putting together an email draft to the community, which should go out today,” said committee member Brandon Presley last Friday. “It’s in the infant stages, but we’re going to try to give it a good shot.”
In 2011, Aberdeen was the setting for the the eight-episode HGTV series, “Hometown Renovation.” It featured Billy Brasfield’s work renovating homes and the move of the James Creek M.B. Church from Darracott to downtown Aberdeen.
“We would love to be involved with another HGTV project,” said Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins, who added the town is pursuing a nomination.
Last week, city leaders in Amory and Smithville were also looking at more details about what’s involved with the series.
Next year’s “Home Town Takeover” will be set in a town with a population less than 40,000 that has homes with great architecture and a Main Street in need of an aesthetic upgrade.
According to the show’s website, video submissions work better than photos. Nominations should show places in the town in need of a makeover, tours of each town with testimonials from people who love the town and any place the town needs love and what you love about it, according to the site.
The deadline to register for the show at www.hgtvhometowntakeover.com is Feb. 7.
The new season of “Home Town” began Monday, and new episodes air Mondays at 8 p.m. on HGTV.