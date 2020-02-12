ABERDEEN – For years, the Aberdeen Garden Club has provided a Valentine’s Day tradition for sweethearts, friends and co-workers, and 2020 is no exception. The club’s annual luncheon will be held Feb. 14 at First United Methodist Church from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
“It’s such a good turnout and a good time for people to come together and enjoy good food. People want to do something and take someone out for lunch. A lot of people buy tickets for everyone in their office,” said garden club member Betty Williams.
This year’s menu features pork loin, asparagus casserole, pineapple casserole, salad, chocolate pound cake with cream and drinks. Takeout plates will be available.
Tickets can be purchased from any Aberdeen Garden Club member, the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau or Twisted Twig for $10 each.
“Everything we make goes back to beautification. We plant trees and do pots in town,” Williams said. “We usually have something going on like the depot and we did a lot of work at the courthouse.”
The Aberdeen Garden Club has already been responsible for projects at The Magnolias and planting cedar trees at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
There is no particular project planned yet for proceeds from the luncheon.