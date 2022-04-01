WREN – VFW Post #4494 is getting into the Easter spirit April 2 with an event for children and adults alike. The free Easter event will be from 1 until 3 p.m., and the VFW is located at 20028 VFW Post Dr., outside of Aberdeen.
“It’s open to the public and it’s a community event. If you’ve got kids or if you just want to come down and fellowship, we’ll do that,” said Chris Roberson, quartermaster of the post. “We have to get back in touch with the community. That’s a big milestone for me.”
He lost his son to a car accident last year, and Easter was a fond time for them to spend with each other, and he wants to spread the same joy of the season to other families.
Roberson said Ricky Polk of Corinth is helping fill 100 Easter baskets with items such as coloring books, candy and stuffed animals.
There will be more than 500 Easter eggs for the hunt, and the Easter bunny will also be there. People are encouraged to bring their own phones and cameras for photos.
Additionally, there will be barbecue chicken plates with potato salad and baked beans available at no cost. However, donations are being accepted.
“If the Lord puts it on your heart to do a love offering, by all means, please do but don’t feel obligated. We’re going to cook until we’re out of food and when we’re out, we’ll go get more if we have to,” Roberson said.