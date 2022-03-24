WREN – Back in the ‘80s and ‘90s, the likes of the Silver Bullet Band brought in crowds that danced Saturday nights away at VFW Post #4490. For the past several months, a range of country and rock bands have ushered in a resurgence of newcomers to support a good cause.
“We’ve done a whole bunch of little tasks. We’re not giving away houses but we are mending fences,” said VFW Post #4490 Quartermaster Chris Robison, figuratively speaking.
A recent womanless beauty review raised $673 to help someone who experienced a house fire. Profits raised from the VFW’s events have also helped pay for utility and grocery bills for those in need.
“It’s all word of mouth. Every month, we have a meeting, and the distress call goes out. If any comrade knows of anyone in distress, they speak on their behalf. Once that issue has been proven to be a true and legitimate issue, that’s when we mobilize and go into effect,” Robison said. “There’s no need too big or too small that we won’t attempt to overcome.”
As far as weekly events, there are cornhole tournaments on Tuesday nights; 8-ball pool tournaments on Thursday nights; 9-ball pool tournaments and karaoke with the DJ, Cheezeburger; on Friday nights; and live music on Saturday nights. The VFW also has a full-service kitchen.
“If there’s an up and coming band that would like to try their hand at the VFW, we can accommodate up to 300 people if they’d like to book a slot. We’ve had the Spunk Monkees, Blacktop Ridge, Will O’Barr. There has been a lot of good talent to come through there,” Robison said.
There are future plans to open a Vietnam War-themed bunker with sandbags for a place with a privacy fence, fire pit, drinks and karaoke.
Being a part of something bigger
Robison eventually found comfort in being a volunteer through the VFW after his son was the victim of a fatal car accident last summer.
“I was able to bring myself and my platoon with me. They needed younger blood,” Robison said, who also serves in the National Guard. “We’re trying to change the perception. A lot of people say, ‘That’s Paw Paw’s thing,’ but Paw Paw’s gone. If we don’t take the lead, it’s going to die on the vine.”
A requirement for those wanting to join the VFW is having served in a foreign military conflict.
“It’s good to come together as a group and talk about things. You can see it on everybody when we have our meetings. You can see scars that the normal person may be able to keep hidden,” Robison said, adding more than 15,000 Mississippi National Guardsmen have mobilized to foreign conflicts in the past decade.