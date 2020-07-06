NETTLETON – Brenda Vinson, who accepted the position as librarian at the Dorothy J. Lowe Public Library ahead of the pandemic, moved south with her family from her native Indiana in 1989 to work with her brother, the Rev. Steve Drury, who was president of the Tupelo Children’s Mansion.
In 2002, she moved across town to New Beginnings International Children’s & Family Services, launched by Drury, to serve as office manager and bookkeeper.
“I’ve done library work since high school. I have always loved books,” she said.
She learned of the Nettleton librarian position earlier this year through mutual acquaintances that included Casey Riley, who is president of the Friends of the Dorothy J. Lowe Library.
“Casey was best friends with my daughter when they were students in the Nettleton schools,” Vinson said.
She came on board with the Nettleton library in February shortly before COVID-19 made a drastic change in the schedule.
“I was two weeks into the job and planning the summer reading program when we had to shut everything down,” she said.
Planning for programs continues as the facility looks toward a phased reopening beginning this month.
“Beginning July 6, we will be able to serve one patron at a time for 30-minute appointments to check out resources and use our computers. We are currently offering curbside service for patrons who call in requests,” Vinson said.
She is grateful for the collaboration and support of the Friends of the Dorothy J. Lowe Library to keep the facility a vibrant part of the Nettleton downtown business community.
“We are planning a back to school event with a date to be announced,” she said.
Vinson enjoys the flexibility of the part-time job to give her opportunity to spend with her grandchildren. Vinson and her husband, Randy, are parents of four children and grandparents to nine.
The library is open from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and the telephone number is 963-2011.