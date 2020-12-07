ABERDEEN – A group of citizens, elected officials and businesses coordinated an effort to provide a Thanksgiving meal for Aberdeen’s city employees and several senior citizens in the area Nov. 20.
“Alderwoman [Lady B.] Garth and I got together and talked with the mayor to see if we could put it on to show appreciation for our city workers,” said Lu Stephens, who has Stephens Catering. “We wanted to show our appreciation and gratitude.”
She said 150 people were fed overall, including county work center volunteers who help with city crews and senior citizens. The meal included turkey, ham, dressing, chicken, green beans, corn, rolls, loaded potatoes, potato salad and macaroni and cheese.
Stephens thanked the donors and sponsors of the event – Food Giant’s Dwayne Johnson, Mayor Maurice Howard, Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday, Garth, Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes, TVG, O’Reilly Auto Parts’ Willie McMillian, Holliday Helping Hands, AutoZone’s Ron Smith, Stephens Catering, Lavonne Winters and Earnest Holliday.
She also thanked the servers, Garth, Barbara Vasser, Tory Garth, Tey’lor Hoskins, Lakesha Winters and Patricia Holliday.