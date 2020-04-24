AMORY – What would’ve been the weekend of Nettleton High School’s prom is now plans to host one two months from now. Even though NHS senior Marcus Thomas’ plans didn’t work out as he expected, his co-workers at Walgreens made sure he had a memorable senior year experience by making him prom king for one of their own.
“It was a big surprise. I was getting out of the car, and one of my co-workers said, ‘Our boss needs you in the office right now.’ That made me think, ‘Am I in trouble or something?’ One of my other managers said, ‘Just come in, be quiet, just listen and don’t talk back. Just say, ‘Yes ma’am and No ma’am.’ That made my heart drop and I was trying to figure out what I did wrong,” he said.
It was a setup for his co-workers to surprise him with a prom, including food, music, dancing and lights. Even though his date for NHS’ prom wasn’t there, one of his co-workers, Karline Franks, stepped in as his dance partner.
“It’s going to stick with me because they didn’t have to do this. They did it out of the kindness of their hearts. Say we don’t get to have a prom, I’m going to be able to tell my children and grandchildren that I got to have a prom at work. That’s one of the sweetest things I’ve probably ever had,” he said.
Thomas has worked at Walgreens for a year and nine months and in addition to being a stocker and cashier, he occasionally helps in the pharmacy.
“This is the best place I’ve ever worked at. Everybody loves each other, and it’s like a big happy family,” Thomas said.
Last week’s announcement of school buildings being closed for the remainder of the school year and ongoing COVID-19 precautions have taken a toll on students, especially the Class of 2020.
“It’s sad because we worked so hard to get to this with the prom, graduation and walking and we can’t do it right now. It’s going to be hard on us because we’ve been working on this for 12 to 13 years,” Thomas said.