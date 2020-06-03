Whereas there have historically been two widespread yard sale weekends during the year, the coronavirus pandemic postponed April’s event to June 4-6.
“Ours is always the first weekend in April and the first weekend in October. However, we couldn’t do it in April so we rescheduled it to June,” said Nettleton City Clerk Dana Burcham, adding Nettleton is not requiring yard sale permits for the event.
People are asked to observe social distancing rules at the yard sales.
Amory’s spring yard sale always coincides with the Railroad Festival, and that weekend and the first weekend of October are the only board-approved times when yard sale permits are waived.
Amory residents planning on hosting yard sales this weekend are required to have permits, which are $5 and attainable through the City of Amory Zoning Administrator’s office at City Hall.
Anyone operating a yard sale without a permit is subject to a misdemeanor offense.
According to Amory city’s ordinance, sales can only be held on residential or commercially zoned properties with a residence situated on them; sale can only be held at an address every 90 days; no sale may be conducted without the appropriate permit from the City of Amory Zoning Administrator’s office; the permit will authorize the sale for a week or for a period to not exceed three days; and no sales will be authorized on Sundays.
Additionally, the ordinance states sales conducted on commercial property without a residence must be by a business or vendor which has paid and/or obtained all required privilege licenses, permits, sales taxes and other applicable taxes.
Due to the pandemic, people hosting yard sales in Amory are asked to spread out items, racks and tables, and items can’t be confined to garages.
For more information about Amory’s process, call 256-3517 option 6.
Neither Aberdeen or Smithville require permits for people to have yard sales, according to their city clerks.
Kathy Parker, coordinator of the Monroe County, Mississippi First Annual Yard Sale, set up a Facebook group under the name to give people the opportunity to post about their yard sales.
“During quarantine, so many people were going through things, and people were saying they were finding things they didn’t even know existed. This is good for the economy and good for the environment. People have taken old furniture and turned it into something better than before,” Parker said of yard sale finds.
The next large-scale yard sale weekend will be the Trash and Treasures Tenn-Tom Yard Sale the first weekend of October.