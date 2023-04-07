Monroe County musicians Colin Stough and Zachariah Smith shined during Hollywood Week on “American Idol,” both receiving mentoring on their confidence levels.
Smith's stage presence shined with “Cold As Ice,” by Foreigner, and Stough impressed judges with “Stone” by Whiskey Myers.
Their national TV debuts in February and subsequent local shows have sparked new excitement for locals who wonder if Monroe County can produce a second “American Idol” and continue season 15 winner Trent Harmon’s legacy.
While Stough and Smith performed a free concert in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot in frigid temperatures March 18, the area served as the command center one week later following a deadly EF-3 tornado that left a 37-mile path of destruction March 24.
Hours after the concert, Amory lost one of its own – Shelley Summerford, who Stough saw as family.
“She was one of the biggest supporters I’ve ever had. It turned into her pushing me in music to, honestly, her being a mother to me. We were all really, really close. She was at every one of my shows. I knew one thing she always loved was me playing music. Every time I played, whether it was on a stage or at a bonfire, she wanted to listen,” he said. “I talked to her dad, and he said, ‘She spent her last hours watching you.’”
Stough sang the National Anthem, and her son threw out the first pitch to honor Summerford at a recent baseball game following the 36-year-old’s unexpected death.
While Stough was hanging out at Smokin’ Bros for an open mic night March 24, which was cut short due fears of the storm, he was helping Summerford’s parent clear debris the next morning.
Stough also helped give out food and rode with a deputy who gave people rides the weekend after the tornado.
Smith, an Indiana native who recently moved to Amory, had never witnessed a tornado before March 24. His house was spared of any damage. As the tornado passed, he and his wife, Crysta, went to get her three children, who were with their father and were trapped.
“We were walking through creeks up to our knees, power lines were falling everywhere, branches were still falling, the wind was blowing, there was hail. It was awful but thankfully, we were able to get our kids out safely,” he said. “That was probably one of the scariest, near-death experiences I’ve ever had.”
While Monroe County will be reeling from the tornado for quite some time, the local contestants hope the “American Idol” experience can bring back a few smiles.
“I was out there helping and would’ve been helping whether I did ‘American Idol’ or not because I consider that home. I saw so many people who did not have homes anymore and were starving,” Stough said. “It made me feel great the same church that had been blown away is the same church giving out food. I hate a loss is the only way a community comes together like that.”
While volunteering, he said he never came across anyone who was sorrowful.
“What means the most is people can see me, and I’m an average Joe human, and it just makes their day. Whatever makes your day, I’ll try to make it to the best of my ability,” Stough said.
Smith witnessed the outpouring of support for those impacted by the tornado before leaving for a planned trip to Indiana.
“It was great for the community to get on that type of a high. When disasters happen, it really does bring a community together. Right before I left Amory, everybody came out to help anybody. I was seeing construction guys go from one house to another, whether it was to just saw a tree or repair a roof,” he said. “That’s how this storm brought Amory together in a special way I don’t think ‘Idol’ could have but I think now that the disaster has happened….somebody out there needs hope, and somebody is needing to see the light. Hopefully, this ‘Idol’ journey will bring enough supporters to financially help the people or materially build back their houses and old-timey buildings we have.”
Even though Stough lives in Gattman, he considers Amory a home away from home and was still reeling last week from the damage.
“I had sit myself down and tell myself – because I was hurting – no matter what, the sun’s going to shine and the moon’s going to be in the sky at night. That’s whether a tornado comes through, you lose a loved one or some of the worst things happen,” he said.
