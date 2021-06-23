AMORY – North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory is partnering with Amory Main Street for a Wellness Day in the Park June 25 from 9 until 11 a.m. NMMC Gilmore-Amory staff will provide free health screenings to the public during the event, being held at Frisco Park.
Information concerning common health and safety topics such as home care and hospice, the wellness center, boating and ATV safety, wound care, rehabilitation and much more will be available to attendees. Health screenings will include those for blood pressure, oxygen saturation and body mass index.
Those participating will receive a discount card with special offers at supporting local businesses including Southern Crossing, Lisa’s Jewelry, Aubrey Raine’s Boutique, All That & a Little More, Kella Boutique, Corner Flowers and Gifts, When Pigs Fly, Southern Mags, The Coffee Pot and Ella B’s Boutique.
“If you get a health screening at the wellness event, they will give you a discount card. Those are good all day on Friday only, and you just need to show it to the cashier when you check out, and they will apply the discount being offered at their store,” said Amory Main Street Director Rebecca Riddle.
Discount cards can only be used during store hours on June 25.
For more information about the health fair, call 256-7111.