AMORY – The Rev. Elbrist Mason has served as St. James United Methodist Church’s pastor for the past five years, but his tenure is coming to an end in the coming weeks. Mason and his wife, Stella, are leaving Amory to follow the direction of the Mississippi Conference of the United Methodist Church to move on to their next assignment in Louisville.
“When my wife, Stella, and I first came, people would ask, ‘Do you really live here?’ We’ve stayed and seen some people come back to church,” he said.
Mason recalls that some people who didn’t like him at first are now wishing he didn’t have to go.
“Methodist clergy move periodically,” Mason said. “The idea behind the itinerant system of ministry is based on our understanding of the Great Commission. Jesus ministered for three years. The early New Testament church was served by pioneering evangelists who moved about. John Wesley feared that clergy might become complacent and directed that they serve terms of only six months.”
Mason served in the U.S. Marine Corps prior to entering the ministry. The Masons lave logged service in nine different states from Georgia to Hawaii and Alaska, counting his time serving in the military.
“The church and 11 years in the military have taken me all over,” he said.
Methodist clergy appointments are made on a fixed-term annual basis by the resident bishop as advised by the annual conference cabinet and have typically extended to as many as five or more years.
“Itinerant elders go where they are directed. Living in the Great Commission requires you to be mobile,” Mason said.
He has built his ministry on the philosophy set forth in a little volume written by the late Bishop Rueben P. Job titled, “Three Simple Rules: A Wesleyan Way of Living.”
“Job’s rules were ‘Do No Harm, Do Good and Stay in Love with God,’” Mason said. “Keeping things that simple was never our strong suit, however. We endeavor to move onward, outward and upward – spreading the gospel and building community.”
Job theorized the fast-paced and complex world we live in traps us into being someone we do not wish to be and to living a life we do not desire to live. Turf warfare between competing agendas and interests will not lead to a positive ending, and Job said only a radical change can jar us out of the deep rut of our own dilemma.
“We are called to assume that the church is the only game in town,” Mason said.
He recalled a different approach to ministry that first seemed radical to him but brought about some surprising results.
“I encountered a motorcycle club that mentored chaplains that even became preachers in their own right. You just have to let people be as they really are,” he said.
Mason will always recall the opportunities he has enjoyed participating in Amory events that transcended his denominational affiliation.
“I appreciated the opportunity to speak at the dedication of the new Frisco Park pavilion. They told me I had the freedom to just be myself,” he said.
Another significant ministry achievement Mason remembers was hosting Financial Peace University through financial guru Dave Ramsey at St. James that equipped people to organize a plan to pay off debt, save money and build wealth.
Although Mason is into his 60s now, he shows no signs of slowing down.
“The conference set the retirement age at 70 and has now moved it to 72,” he said.
Mason’s mission to leave to his successor continues to be community building and mentoring people.
“Just take it slow and be yourself. Tell the truth, live the truth and be the truth. It’s vital to maintain constant contact, if nothing more than just to say ‘Hi,’” he said.
Mason challenges all ministers not only to reach out but to learn to “listen deeply” as he put it.
“Listening for concerns that may not be overtly expressed can be a way to tap into personal ministry opportunities that might otherwise be missed,” he said. “Don’t be afraid to bring a fresh approach to old truths.”