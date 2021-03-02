AMORY – Whitetails Unlimited is a national nonprofit conservation organization founded in 1982 focused on wildlife conservation of the white-tailed deer and its environment. The Monroe County chapter began in 2017, according to co-founder Chad Hill.
“We actively partner with the national organization in its mission to preserve a pristine environment for sportsmen while educating young people about wildlife conservation and hunter safety,” he said. “We also engage in fundraisers to help veterans, as well as children who may be disabled or disadvantaged.”
Hill’s local fundraising organization, D.T.D. Outdoors, has a three-fold mission in sponsoring local educational programs; promoting local wildlife habitat enhancement and acquisition; and preservation of the hunting tradition and shooting sports for future generations.
“It has to be a passion in life to enjoy God’s outdoors,” he said.
The local chapter’s two major fundraisers of the year are its annual banquet and participating in the Amory Railroad Festival. Fundraising has needed to become more creative since the pandemic reduced the scale of this year’s annual banquet by 50 percent and canceled last year’s Amory Railroad Festival all together.
“We host an annual youth weekend around the beginning of deer season every November. Youth is the future of our sport,” Hill said.
Other events throughout the year include turkey hunting, fishing rodeos and trapping of nuisance animals on the club’s leased lands.
He said the group’s get-togethers focus on providing handicapped children, veterans and the underprivileged more hunting opportunities.
“We try to enable veterans struggling with the follow-up trauma of wartime experiences to reconnect with normal life,” Hill said. “We don’t ask questions; we let them talk. One veteran told me that getting out in the peace of God’s nature meant more to him than we know.”
The group’s primary means of outreach is its Facebook page, through which nominations for candidates are received and vetted.
“The people we choose are randomly selected from nominations made to us. We take vets and kids from anywhere,” he said.
More information about the group’s activities may be found by visiting www.facebook.com/DTDOutdoorsMCWTU or www.dtdoutdoors.webs.com.