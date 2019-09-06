ABERDEEN – The aroma of smoke from grills and assorted meats will fill the air near the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department Sept. 7 for the Who’s the Grill Master of Aberdeen? Competition. As of last Friday, seven teams were registered, and the deadline for more teams and vendors to enter is Sept. 4.
Three-man teams will compete in preparing pork ribs, hamburgers and chicken wings to vie for trophies, cash, prizes and certificates. Home Depot and Jugtown Cafe have sponsored prizes for the top-place winners.
Additionally, the public can come between noon and 1 p.m. to have sample tastes of the food. The public tasting is $5 per person, and donations will also be accepted to go towards the event’s cause.
The grilling competition is a fundraiser for the continued basketball court improvements at General Young and Newberger parks.
“It’s another good way for people to fellowship to support the cause,” said Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department Director Michelle Stewart.
Entries will be blind judged on taste, presentation and tenderness. Cooking begins at 9 a.m., and the winner will be announced at 5 p.m. Teams may only use grills – not smokers. Stewart said entry money is not due until the day of the competition.
For more information, call 369-9562 or email michellestewart2019@gmail.com.