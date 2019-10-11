As expected as blues and barbecue is with the Bukka White Blues Festival, so have the Saturday afternoon animal shows hosted by Tennessee wildlife biologist Bob Tarter.
This year’s program is Edible Animals, which addresses the topic of where food comes from across the globe. Other talking points include how and why humans have certain diets and how animal producers, decomposers consumers help each other survive.
Animals that are part of the program include leaf insects, a rose-haired tarantula, a green iguana, a hedgehog, a Burmese python, a pot-bellied piglet, a Patagonian cavy, Sadled Birchir fish and other examples.
Tarter’s Animalogy programs have been popular at not just the Bukka White Blues Festival each year but through the summer reading program at Monroe County’s public libraries.
The programs are fun and educational for all age groups, and attendees have the opportunity to ask and answer questions and sometimes interact with the animals.
The shows will be held at 1 and 3 p.m. underneath the animal show tent Saturday.