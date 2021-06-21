Patrons of both the Hamilton and Wren libraries can get used to new people leading them. Whereas the two libraries have historically shared the same librarian, each one now has a person solely dedicated to Hamilton, Donna Johnson, and another, Betty Parson, dedicated to Wren.
While in high school, Hamilton librarian Johnson started working at the Columbus-Lowndes Public Library. After earning her teaching certification, she began working at Hamilton Attendance Center’s library in 1998 and retired after 20 years.
“For the last 30 years, I’ve only dealt with children’s books. I’m good with my knowledge about that but have to get back into the routine with all the adult authors. I’ve got patrons who come in and say, ‘You need to recommend this series because it’s so good.’ I’m going back and reading some of those series to get more knowledge about these adult books.
“I think it’s good to get back into the community and encourage more reading. There’s more to often here with our computers and everything we offer to make the library a more vital part of our community,” Johnson said.
Since beginning in May, she has received several donations of books from the public. She plans to have a book sale in the fall as a library fundraiser and hopes to get a friends of the library group started soon for the community to join and give more input on needs.
The library has boxes full of historic documents, and several volunteers have pledged support in helping catalog in order for them to be preserved.
The Hamilton Public Library is in the process of changing internet providers, which will provide for a wider range for WiFi.
“You will be able to be across the road and use it. It will be 24 hours a day. If you need it, you can park across the road even if the library isn’t open,” Johnson said, plugging patron’s access to ebooks.
Those with library cards may access them through the Hoopla link on the homepage of https://tombigbee.lib.ms.us/.
Parson comes to the Wren library after retiring from a 28-year career at the Mississippi Department of Health working with the Women, Infants and Children’s program.
She moved to Marion, Indiana for 12 years after graduating from Aberdeen High School but returned to her native community in 1988. Her family includes two sons and five grandchildren living in Aberdeen.
“I have always loved books. I wanted to be a librarian before,” she said.
Parson envisions launching a friends of the library support group to not only sponsor reading programs but also serve as a fundraising arm.
“We’re not allowed to raise money, so we rely on contributions from the community. We have had some generous people help us in the past,” she said.
Parson views the library’s role as a service to people, including offering the library system’s resources to help people doing ancestry searches and retrieving titles not available on Wren’s shelves for patrons.
The Wren library also serves members of the community in need of internet access every day it’s open.
Parson hopes to expand capability of the service as well as find more opportunities to reach out and provide resources for the citizens of the Wren community and beyond.
“I look forward to serving. It’s a great opportunity,” she said.
Wren Public library is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 12 until 5 p.m., while Hamilton Public Library is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 until 5 p.m.