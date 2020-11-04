For a while now, Wren native Jana Haynes has been on the cusp of big things. Her “Selma the Musical” production has taken her places from the Royal Virgin Islands to New York but deals to take it to a larger stage fell shy of deals with the likes of Apple TV, Hulu and Off-Broadway contracts.
“Finally, I was just like, ‘I’m tired of my future being determined by somebody saying yes or no.’ I was tired of my heart getting broken time and time again and getting my hopes up about these deals and they wouldn’t happen. I just got tired of somebody else to tell me yes so I just started to create my own. Owning your own yes and no as a creative is the most powerful thing you can do.
“I’m not competing with Netflix, nor are we trying to tear down big business. If Netflix didn’t exist, I wouldn’t be able to have my own streaming network. I totally respect those guys and the paths they created. If it wasn’t for Oprah [Winfrey] and OWN...I’m a black woman from Mississippi who now owns my own streaming network. Had she not done that with OWN, I wouldn’t be here,” Haynes said.
Inspired by the name Infecting Change Productions, she is stomping her media footprint through the digital steaming service – ICTV, which launched in early October and is available on platforms such as Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV.
“We’ve decided to focus on IC everything. We’ve got ICTV, IC Music, IC Sports, and IC Broadway is our theatre division,” said Haynes, who is owner and chief executive officer. “The pandemic has changed everything so to be able to stream theatre is going to be really cool I think.
“I want to create my own lane for what I was created to do and give people an opportunity in all those areas,” she said.
The launch of ICTV has caught the attention of publications and podcasts, and Haynes is in talks with BET about airing some of the content.
Earlier this year, she inked a deal with Universal Music Group.
“We focus on content ownership. Owning our own products is a niche thing we offer and hang our hat on – ownership over censorship,” she said. “We figured if we were going to own the network, we should own the music publishing as well. We started a label with the intent of publishing our own music and we were super blessed to make some connections, and Universal gave us a distribution deal for our artists that we ultimately sign.”
As of right now, her company isn’t actively signing artists.
Streaming content
Oct. 2’s launch of ICTV also kicked off its Pink Friday virtual concert series, which coincided with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The weekly 60-minute virtual concert series featured artists such as rap duo the Ying Yang Twins, gospel artist Le’Andria Johnson and other independent, R&B and soul artists helped raise funds for the Steven James Foundation and spread awareness of the cause.
“We wanted to kick off our launch with an initiative that is a big deal,” she said.
Additional ICTV content includes a morning talk show focused on politics and pop culture; season two of “The Amazing Twins,” which found its original success on YouTube; a reality show about a popular Atlanta restaurant; documentaries about topics such as religion and sports; independent films; comedies; and a “Real Housewives”-esque series entitled, “Perfect Picture: Huntsville.”
Haynes said the company is working towards another talk show with a flavor similar to CBS’s “The View.” The network will also stream Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) sports.
“The crowd cheering for HBCU got louder. What I’ve noticed is those colleges don’t all have the platform others necessarily have. I wanted to give them high quality streaming. They’ve got some outstanding athletes. It’s not about race; it’s about giving kids with the same amount of talent exposure,” Haynes said.
Back to the ’Crib of Pain’
A 2001 Amory High School graduate, Haynes will relive part of her youth through an upcoming multi-part documentary about Amory High School’s football program.
Slated for a potential May or June 2021 release date, it takes viewers on a step back in time to the 1990s. Haynes’ brother played on the 3A District 1 championship ‘94 and ‘95 teams under head coach Bobby Hall.
“I just remember all of the hoopla. Here we are now 25 years later, and it’s still hoopla with ravenous fans and everyone still talking about it,” she said.
For a few years, Haynes talked about making a movie about Amory football, and having her own streaming service helped give it a green light.
The working title for the series of “Crib of Pain,” and though still a work in progress, it will feature former coaches, players, fans, cheerleaders and rivals associated with the program.
“To tell people about where I’m from – we really have some good stories. These stories tell themselves,” she said.
She recalled the ’94 semifinals championship against Pontotoc, one of the more memorable games of the era that ended with a 55-49 win for the Panthers.
“I remember where I was sitting. I remember the pandemonium. The guys we interviewed said Amory was a ghost town. On Friday nights if it was home or away, it was a ghost town. They said if you were going to rob Amory, Friday night would be the night to do it,” she said. “That was one of the games we specifically asked everyone about – the four overtimes. Even one of Pontotoc’s star receivers for that game, he drove into Amory and did an interview with us.”
She noted Hall’s ability of being a good storyteller, which adds to the docuseries. Along with the subject matter of “Crib of Pain” comes the energy surrounding football in Monroe County during the ‘90s.
Part of the documentary was filmed during Oct. 16’s hyped up match-up between the then 5-1 Panthers as they faced the then undefeated Nettleton Tigers. Amory won that game 14-0.
“We wanted to get on the field on a Friday night to capture some of that energy. Getting the accounts from townspeople and the players, getting out there with the current team with its coaching staff present day, mixed with the old footage – we’ll really be able to recreate that feel through the television screen,” she said.
Haynes considered this year’s A-Game but since it was at Aberdeen, it didn’t have the same draw since it needed to be a home game.
“The team wore all black, and they did the fireworks. It was really just storybook for us to recreate. The only thing in our way was COVID,” she said of attendance allowed at the game against Nettleton. “What the guys said about dressing in all black, it was their words to say, ‘You know what happens when you wear all black – you’re going to a funeral.”
Haynes is debating on expanding the docuseries into five or six parts, fusing in components before and after the Bobby Hall era to capture more of the history of the program.