WREN – Even though the pandemic cancelled Wren Volunteer Fire Department’s biggest fundraiser of the year in 2020, it will happen this year. The department’s fish fry will be held April 3 from noon until 6 p.m. at the fire department, located at 32655 Hwy. 45.
Plates are $10 each, and people can choose between fish or chicken and baked potatoes or French fries. Plates also include hushpuppies and cole slaw. People can dine in or carry out.
Additionally, there will be raffles for $100 and a Thompson .270 bolt-action rifle with a threaded barrel. Raffle tickets are three for $5 or a book of 10 tickets for $15.
The Vitalant bloodmobile and Care Flight will also be at the event.