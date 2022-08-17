Purchase Access

HAMILTON – Several items donated by local businesses and even a renowned celebrity makeup artist will raise funds this week for the Cross of Christ of Monroe County. A yard sale will be held Aug. 18-20 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Hamilton Community Center.

