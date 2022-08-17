HAMILTON – Several items donated by local businesses and even a renowned celebrity makeup artist will raise funds this week for the Cross of Christ of Monroe County. A yard sale will be held Aug. 18-20 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Hamilton Community Center.
According to organizer Evelyn Thompson, celebrity makeup artist Billy Brasfield of Aberdeen donated several items from his eclectic collection of home décor, antiques and art.
“We’ll have several candlesticks, lamps, Christmas items, clothes, bedding, ironing boards, outdoor décor and bedding,” she said of some of the items available at the yard sale.
There will be an early bird look and shopping opportunity Aug. 20 beginning at 6 a.m. for a $5 fee.
Donations will be accepted Aug. 17 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the community center, and receipts will be given.
More than $62,000 has been raised towards the goal of $250,000 to build a lighted 120-foot-tall and 64-foot-wide steel and aluminum cross in Aberdeen.
“If any churches or organizations want what remains for a sale of their own for the cross, it would make for a great start,” Thompson said.
For more information, call (662) 369-0836.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.