ABERDEEN – From improving your football game to improving yourself through yoga, the park and recreation department will offer several free activities throughout June, capped off with a game night.
The free yoga series for those 50 and older begins June 2 at 9 a.m. at the park and rec. gym, located at the intersection of Commerce and Matubba streets. It will be taught by Em Walters and be held weekly based on her schedule.
Participants should bring their own yoga mats.
“Our senior citizens also meet at the High Street Community Center from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. every weekday. They do arts and crafts, have movie days, walk inside, play games and have a free lunch everyday,” said Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department Director Michelle Stewart.
On June 11, the department will partner with Angels in the Park for the Prepare for Excellence football camp with NFL veteran Sammie Burroughs of Aberdeen. He played with the Indianapolis Colts for two seasons.
It will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Aberdeen Sportsplex, followed by a fun day from 2 until 5:30 p.m.
The free football camp is for grades 1 through 12. People can register up until the day of the camp, but May 30 was the deadline to secure a T-shirt. Registration forms are available at the park and recreation department.
“Sammie has really coordinated with a lot of people from around this area – arena league players, college players and former NFL players, so he has some jewels the kids aren’t used to having at a regular football camp,” Stewart said. “We’re teaming up together and trying to bring something back for the kids.”
Vendor spots for licensed food and merchandise vendors are available for $50 each, and all proceeds benefit the park and recreation department. There will be free hamburgers and hotdogs.
Stewart welcomes donors to provide drinks and inflatables for the event.
On June 18, there will be a free game night at the park and recreation building from 5 until 8 p.m. There will also be a spades tournament at the same time, with a $20 entry fee and first-place prizes.
“I was trying to think of something everyone can participate in while the kids are out of school. We’re going to have Uno, dominoes, Go Fish, checkers, limbo, cornhole, Jenga, Connect 4 and basketball. No matter what age you are, you’ll be able to play games. We’re going all the way from Crazy Eights and Old Maids for the kids to Uno and spades for the adults,” Stewart said.