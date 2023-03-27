ABERDEEN – The board of supervisors met with emergency management officials Monday morning to discuss response to Friday’s EF-3 tornado that struck several areas throughout county and claimed two lives in Wren.
By a windshield assessment, an estimated 1,500 homes and 115 businesses were impacted by the tornado, which followed a roughly 37-mile path.
As far as debris, county officials said storm debris needs to be piled on the back side of ditches.
“Please don’t fill the ditches up. We’re going through right now pushing back and opening ditches back up. We’ve got another storm system coming through Friday and don’t want flooding to compound what we’ve already got,” said county road manager Daniel Williams.
In terms of volunteer efforts, the United Way of Northeast Mississippi set up a volunteer resource center at Amory's Old National Guard Armory, located at 101 9th St. S, which is also being used as an American Red Cross shelter.
Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be available at this location.
Volunteers can register at the center, where efforts are being coordinated. Volunteers should sign up at the center and be directed to particular areas of need. Sign-in information is important for the relief efforts.
For more information on how to help, visit www.unitedwayms.org and www.volunteerms.org.
Anyone in need of tarps should go to the former Amory Garment location, at 902 S. Main St. No monetary donations will be accepted.
Donations of items such as water, tarps and blankets are being accepted there, and the hours of operation are 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
The Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department gymnasium, located at the intersection of Matubba and Commerce streets, is also a drop-off site for donations.
No clothing is being accepted at this time, according to Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson.
She said people should not go to Amory’s Piggly Wiggly parking lot for assistance. That area is set up for the command center and is limited to responders and officials.
Outside assistance
President Joe Biden approved a federal declaration, making funds available to Monroe County residents impacted by the storm. The assistance includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs; low-cost loans for uninsured property losses; and other programs helping business owners and individuals recover.
Federal funds are also available to local governments and certain private nonprofits on a cost-share basis for emergency work.
The federal declaration, which also provides funds on a cost-share basis for hazard mitigation, also impacts Carroll, Humphreys and Sharkey counties, also impacted by the storm.
To apply for disaster assistance, visit www.disasterassistance.gov, call (800) 621-3362 or use the Federal Emergency Management Agency's app.
FEMA shared the following press release:
If you live in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe or Sharkey counties and were affected by the March 24-25 tornadoes, FEMA may be able to help with temporary lodging expenses, basic home repairs or other essential disaster-related needs that are not covered by insurance.
There are several ways to apply: Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA app for smartphones or call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.
FEMA will ask for:
• A current phone number where you can be contacted.
• Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.
• Your Social Security Number.
• A general list of damage and losses.
• Banking information if you choose direct deposit.
• If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.
If you have homeowner or renter insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your damage expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.
FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams will be in communities soon to help survivors apply for assistance.
Home inspections
If you report that you cannot, or may not be able to, safely live in your home, FEMA may need to perform an inspection of the damaged dwelling. The inspection may be conducted at the site of the damaged dwelling or remotely. FEMA will contact you to let you know how the inspection will take place.
For remote inspections, FEMA inspectors will contact applicants to answer questions about the type and extent of damage sustained. Survivors with minimal damage who can live in their homes will not automatically be scheduled for a home inspection. However, they may request an inspection if they later find significant disaster-caused damage.
Remote inspections have no impact on the types of Other Needs Assistance available that do not require an inspection. These include childcare, transportation, medical and dental, funeral expenses, moving and storage, and others.
For an accessible video on FEMA home inspections, go to youtube.com/watch?v=kXMaDkY3Q2o.
The Small Business Association is also offering assistance to affected residents and businesses through low-interest disaster loans.
“With President Biden’s declaration, SBA is working closely with FEMA and our state and local officials on the ground to deliver expedient disaster recovery loans and support that will aid Mississippians impacted by this severe and devastating weather event,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. “My heartfelt condolences go out to the families who have lost loved ones, and I urge affected residents to stay safe and heed the guidance of local emergency officials. The SBA is committed to providing the full breadth of our resources to help small businesses and communities recover and rebuild stronger than before.”
The disaster declaration covers Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties in Mississippi, which are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA.
Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs): Attala, Chickasaw, Clay, Grenada, Holmes, Issaquena, Itawamba, Lee, Leflore, Lowndes, Montgomery, Sunflower, Washington and Yazoo in Mississippi; and Lamar and Marion in Alabama.
Businesses and private nonprofit organizations of any size may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.
For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage. Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate.
Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed personal property. Interest rates are as low as 4 percent for businesses, 2.375 percent for nonprofit organizations, and 2.375 percent for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years.
Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.
Building back smarter and stronger can be an effective recovery tool for future disasters. Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase of up to 20 percent of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA, for mitigation purposes.
Eligible mitigation improvements may include a safe room or storm shelter, sump pump, French drain, or retaining wall to help protect property and occupants from future damage caused by a similar disaster.
“The opportunity to include measures to help prevent future damage from occurring is a significant benefit of SBA’s disaster loan program,” said SBA Associate Administrator Francisco Sanchez, Jr. “I encourage everyone to consult their contractors and emergency management mitigation specialists for ideas and apply for an SBA disaster loan increase for funding.”
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ and should apply under SBA declaration # 17836.
To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants should register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app.
If online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants should call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services should call 800-621-3362.
Disaster loan information and application forms can also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (if you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services) or sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded from sba.gov/disaster.
Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is May 25, 2023. The deadline to return economic injury applications is Dec. 26, 2023.
Additionally, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Disaster Help Desk provides expert assistance in the aftermath of disasters. Business owners can call 888-MY-BIZ-HELP (888) 692-4943.
Beware of scammers
People are also warned about scams following the storms. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s office, shared the following press release:
In the wake of this weekend’s devastating tornadoes, the Office of Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch and the Mississippi State Board of Contractors (MSBOC) shared tips with Mississippians who might be in need of assistance from contractors for home and business damage due to the storms.
“Tragedies can bring out the best in human nature, but also the worst,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “Knowing best practices, being a savvy consumer, and taking time to evaluate your options are always the best safeguards against becoming a victim of a scam. But in an emergency situation, it may feel like time is not on your side and you have to move quickly. Con artists and scammers prey on people who are down on their luck. Familiarizing yourself with these tips can help you protect yourself from becoming a victim of fraud or deception. Of course, even the smartest consumer can sometimes be deceived. Do not hesitate to contact the Attorney General’s Office for help.”
"During times of tragedy, scammers often try to take advantage of those affected. We don’t want to see those who suffered storm damage become a victim again by falling prey to the tactics of unscrupulous contractors, " said MSBOC Executive Director Stephanie Lee. "We encourage consumers to use licensed contractors as required by law. Consumers can verify a license and find other information about hiring a contractor to make repairs following a disaster here."
Some tips recommended by both the Attorney General’s Office and MSBOC to protect yourself from crooked contractors:
• Residential repair or improvement projects $10,000 or more and commercial projects $50,000 or more require a valid contractor’s license.
• Be wary of door-to-door repair solicitations or people who demand deposits or payments in cash.
• Do not make a large deposit or upfront payment in full.
• Require a written contract that details the work to be done, materials to be used, a payment schedule that is based on completion of work and a timeline for work to be completed. Do not make payments before work specified on the payment schedule is completed.
• Do not make payments for any work not specified in the contract unless it has been submitted and approved in writing by you before the additional work begins.
• Contact the local permitting office or inspections department to determine if permits are required to assure building code compliance. If permits are required, the contractor should pull them. Confirm with the permit office that the contractor has acquired them before construction begins.
• Before making final payment, evaluate the completed work and require the contractor to confirm that all subcontractors and suppliers have been paid to eliminate potential liens on your property.
• Request a Certificate of Insurance from the contractor and verify it is valid by contacting the party who issued it.
• Ask for proof that the contractor is licensed. Consumers can verify if the contractor is properly licensed by using the CONTRACTOR SEARCH feature at www.msboc.us or by calling MSBOC at 800-880-6161.
Contractors who have accepted payment without ever making the repair or who have provided false documentation or other misrepresentations may be reported to the MSBOC here or by calling at 800-880-6161 or 601-359-3680.
