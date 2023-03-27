ABERDEEN – The board of supervisors met with emergency management officials Monday morning to discuss response to Friday’s EF-3 tornado that struck several areas throughout county and claimed two lives in Wren.
By a windshield assessment, an estimated 1,500 homes and 115 businesses were impacted by the tornado, which followed a roughly 37-mile path.
As far as debris, county officials said storm debris needs to be piled on the back side of ditches.
“Please don’t fill the ditches up. We’re going through right now pushing back and opening ditches back up. We’ve got another storm system coming through Friday and don’t want flooding to compound what we’ve already got,” said county road manager Daniel Williams.
In terms of volunteer efforts, the United Way of Northeast Mississippi set up a volunteer resource center at Amory's Old National Guard Armory, located at 101 9th St. S, which is also being used as an American Red Cross shelter.
Volunteers can register at the center, where efforts are being coordinated. Volunteers should sign up at the center and be directed to particular areas of need. Sign-in information is important for the relief efforts.
For more information on how to help, visit www.unitedwayms.org and www.volunteerms.org.
Anyone in need of tarps should go to the former Amory Garment location, at 902 S. Main St.
Donations of items such as water, tarps and blankets are being accepted there. The Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department gymnasium, located at the intersection of Matubba and Commerce streets, is also a drop-off site for donations.
No clothing is being accepted at this time, according to Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson.
She said people should not go to Amory’s Piggly Wiggly parking lot for assistance. That area is set up for the command center and is limited to responders and officials.
President Joe Biden approved a federal declaration, making funds available to Monroe County residents impacted by the storm. The assistance includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs; low-cost loans for uninsured property losses; and other programs helping business owners and individuals recover.
Federal funds are also available to local governments and certain private nonprofits on a cost-share basis for emergency work.
The federal declaration, which also provides funds on a cost-share basis for hazard mitigation, also impacts Carroll, Humphreys and Sharkey counties, also impacted by the storm.
To apply for disaster assistance, visit www.disasterassistance.gov, call (800) 621-3362 or use the Federal Emergency Management Agency's app.
FEMA shared the following press release:
Mississippi homeowners and renters in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties who were affected by the March 24-25 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes may apply for FEMA disaster assistance.
Survivors can apply at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app. The helpline is open and available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time in most languages. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.
The disaster declaration includes Individual Assistance to households in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey Counties. Assistance for uninsured losses may include temporary lodging, basic home repairs and other disaster-related expenses.
If you have homeowners or renters insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. FEMA assistance cannot replace all losses, but if your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.
When you apply for assistance, please have the following information ready:
• A current phone number where you can be contacted
• Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying
• Your Social Security Number
• A general list of damage and losses
• Banking information if you choose direct deposit
• If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name
For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to, youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.