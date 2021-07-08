AMORY – For approximately a month, soldiers with the Mississippi National Guard, including approximately 80 members of Amory’s 1st Squadron, 98th Cavalry Regiment (1/98 CAV), participated in wartime scenarios while at the National Training Center (NTC) in Fort Irwin, California.
There were approximately 500 soldiers from the 1/98 Squadron who participated.
“It makes it challenging at a lot of different levels. About 500 of us went out there, and the heat got up to about 112, 113 degrees some days. It’s dusty, there’s a lot of sand, it’s hot and you’re getting very little sleep. You’re being tested by forces with a lot of capability. They throw a lot out there that makes you stronger and trains your teams in a collective effort to make you better and prepare you for the toughest competition, which is combat,” said Lt. Col. Christopher (Tyki) Jurney, 1/98th Cavalry Squadron Commander, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team.
The Amory unit’s previous training rotation at Fort Irwin was in 2017, and approximately one-third of the soldiers from this year’s round participated in both training rotations.
A Tenacious force
The past few years have been busy years for Amory’s National Guard unit. In spring 2018, approximately 80 of its members deployed ultimately to the Middle East for Operation Spartan Shield, returning roughly a year later.
Last year, it assisted the Mississippi State Department of Health for COVID-19 testing and was deployed to Washington D.C. during civil unrest in the city following the George Floyd incident.
“I think even the active Army was surprised at how quickly we had come back, even on the heels of a deployment in 2019,” Jurney said. “We try to do one training rotation every five years, and it’s only been four years. What the National Training Center is for is to really test brigades. All of our opposing forces are made up of actual soldiers who live out there and know the terrain. There are about 10 rotations a year where they play the bad guys.”
Opposing forces have equipment comparable to the 1/98th’s equipment, in addition to helicopters and equipment disbursing tear gas.
Jurney recapped a proud accomplishment during training when armored forces from Mississippi got so close to the opposing forces, the opposing forces had to leave their area of operations because they risked being captured.
“It was pretty awesome. They didn’t expect us to be such a tough and tenacious force. COVID and the D.C. unrest really constrained some of our training time to get ready so as we got deeper in the fight, our guys just really stepped up. It’s almost just like riding a bike. These guys got back in their tanks and Bradleys, and it all started coming back to them. Each day, they got more tenacious and more aggressive to where as soon as they let their guard down, we were right in their face,” Jurney said. “I’m glad we got to challenge such a tough, tough opponent in their own backyard.”
He added last year’s responsibilities posed challenges in getting in as much preparation for the National Training Center.
“Time is always the issue, and you never have a perfect scenario where you feel like you have enough time to get ready for such a large undertaking. Our orders throughout the brigade were to combat COVID throughout the state. Those guys got plenty of kudos from the Mississippi Department of Health for their expertise and professionalism,” Jurney said. “There were a lot of challenges leading up to it, but I think that speaks to resiliency and professionalism of our organization that despite all of these challenges, our guys can execute it.”
Jurney added three other units canceled training at the National Training Center during the past year.
“Despite the challenges we saw and despite the challenges throughout the nation with COVID and the unrest, we still showed up and got a lot of training equity out of the event. I can tell you soldiers really gained a lot of experience to pass on to the next soldiers that come up,” he said.
A Lasting impression
This year’s NTC training rotation was Jurney’s third one to participate in since enlisting in the National Guard. Speaking from experience, it has provided training and memories to last a lifetime.
“NTC is something you’ll remember for the rest of your life. You’ve always got NTC stories you’ll talk about for the rest of your career. I’ve been three times and have plenty of stories. It’s difficult, it’s tough but at the same time, you build strong bonds. There’s a lot of camaraderie. I know everybody is tired and hungry and hot, but there are people there who are professional and volunteered to do a very tough job. It prides me to be part of an organization where people do so,” Jurney said. “Nothing worth doing is easy. If you want real stories and want to be able to look back at your life with pride, you’ve got to test yourself, and this gave us an opportunity to test ourselves.”
He noted several younger soldiers were promoted to leadership positions while in California.
Jurney applauded soldiers for their outstanding performance during their time in California.
“Our goal was to get a little bit better than yesterday, and I can very confidently say our guys did that.
“We can all be proud on what these young men and women accomplished by leaving their jobs and being out in 113 degree heat for 30 to 40 days. They have this great attitude to come out a better, stronger trained force who can support any wartime mission of the nation. A lot of professionalism was built to where they can keep this state in operations like COVID response or even the nation like the D.C. unrest mission. There was a lot of training equity gained, and we’re a much better force because of it,” Jurney said.