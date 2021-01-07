AMORY – From a COVID-19 test team to continuing on with a training mission despite the pandemic to guarding some of the nation’s historic monuments, members of 1st Squadron, 98th Cavalry Regiment (1/98 CAV) were on the forefront of a historical year throughout 2020.
“Oddly enough for the National Guard, it’s almost business as usual. This is what the National Guard does; we respond to items like this in order to help the community, and I think we’re a big interval part in institutions like the COVID testing plan for the state,” said Lt. Col. Christopher (Tyki) Jurney, 1/98th Cavalry Squadron Commander, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team.
The Mississippi National Guard, including the Air National Guard, tested 163,000 people for COVID-19. The Amory unit had more than 50 soldiers on its COVID-19 team who tested more than 5,000 people.
“It’s been busy as far as the COVID mitigation strategy,” Jurney said, adding tests are being done almost every day.
The 1/98th CAV’s area of operations for COVID testing has been throughout North Mississippi.
“This is not just unique to our unit, but the 1/98th CAV was the first COVID team in the state of Mississippi,” Jurney said. “Historically, we’ve had a strong non-commissioned officer (NCO) core, which basically translates to having strong leadership. We’ve got a really good group in North Mississippi – not only now, but the 1/98th CAV has always been chosen for difficult missions.”
Civil unrest
During the summer of 2020, civil unrest erupted in several major cities throughout the nation following the death of George Floyd while in the custody of a Minneapolis police officer.
The 1/98th CAV was deployed to Washington, D.C. to support law enforcement protecting citizens and property from looters and violent protests.
“That was another unprecedented event. Many states were asked to provide soldiers, and Mississippi volunteered up to 400. Most states said the soldiers could be there within 72 hours. What was unique for Mississippi was we got our 400 to D.C. within 24 hours. We got there the quickest with the shortest amount of time,” Jurney said.
The soldiers were deployed around the area of the National Mall and the White House.
“A lot of soldiers do this part-time, which means there’s a lot of support coming from their employers and families. We had a big police escort from the Amory Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. Getting these guys out within 24 hours with zero notice – you don’t have active duty units that deploy this quickly and for a National Guard to do so with very limited ideas of what missions were going to be given once we got there was incredible,” Jurney said. “I had the opportunity to see the guys off and look them in their eyes. We all prayed together. We said regardless of political affiliation and feelings, we were going to work together as a team for the greater good of the nation and they all did it. We had the most diverse group from what I understand – all colors, all creeds.”
The soldiers shut down any protester attempts to deface monuments during the deployment.
“To say I’m proud is really an understatement. I really stand in awe when I see young soldiers and older soldiers who have shown that much dedication to duty,” he said. “I can’t say enough about what our men and women serving in the National Guard have done this year.”
Continuing training
On a national scale, COVID-19 forced the cancellation of several National Guard training missions in 2020. The Mississippi National Guard continued its planned training mission at Camp Shelby.
“It was a badge of honor for the 155th [Armored Brigade Combat Team]. Throughout the nation, nearly every major training event was shut down, National Guard-wise. The 155th, however, opted to continue their mission, which was called exportable combat training capability. You had a lot of contractors and a group out of Tennessee come down – the 278th ACR [Armored Cavalry Regiment] for us. We still got a two-week training at Camp Shelby.
“The whole nation was watching us, really on pins and needles, because they didn’t know if it would affect us or if it would shut us down. With our state leadership, our COVID testing teams and our strong NCO, COVID had no impact on our training. It was a big win for Mississippi. It was a big win for the nation because the nation put a lot of money and resources into this. They honestly expected us to cancel like everyone else did but we moved forward, and it was a big win for the Mississippi National Guard on a national level,” Jurney said.
In 2019, the unit was chosen to be part of the opposing force for an active airborne unit from Alaska (4/25 Airborne Infantry) as part of a separate unique training mission.
“They did an airborne drop at Camp Shelby, and we were set up to basically be the bad guys to prepare them for a big training mission at Fort Polk in Louisiana,” Jurney said. “It was an unprecedented event that had never been done at Camp Shelby in this way, so we had a very short period to get ready for it. We performed it flawlessly, which was a big win for Mississippi and shows Mississippi is able to host active duty units, as well, and prepare them for bigger training missions.”
Continuing its mission
Jurney explained National Guard units have several different responsibilities from local to national levels.
“We have a responsibility to the nation to fight and win the nation’s wars. We have a responsibility at the state level to respond to natural disasters, as well as any civil unrest. At the local level, the unit responded to ice storms in the early 1990s and the tornado in Smithville. You’ve got to be ready for a lot of different mission sets so when you train, even though a lot of times, you train on ranges or on tanks and heavy equipment getting ready for war, we’re really training leadership ability and capability.
“It translates very well into the COVID testing teams, natural disasters and civil unrest. The fact that it translates into all of those and our leaders stand up no matter what mission is put in front of them since it’s such a diverse set and they’re successful, it should be a testament not only to their training and their ability and loyalty in making sure all these missions are met and completed for the good of the community, as well as the state and the nation,” Jurney said.
Even though the Amory unit was never deployed to any natural disasters in 2020, it received alert orders ahead of hurricanes targeting the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Looking ahead to later this year, the unit will participate in a mission at the National Training Center in California.
“It stresses every level of leadership, as well as all of your combat capability in the Mojave Desert against a very well-trained opposing team. Those rotations don’t happen very often,” Jurney said.
He said it’s a huge responsibility for Mississippi to have an armored brigade combat team.
“Being successful at the National Training Center is a huge resolution, and another is that we continue to build our capability at all levels of leadership for whatever comes afterwards. As far as 2020, being able to have soldiers on orders for long periods at a time in support of not only COVID but the civil unrest as well as training events, it’s been a big advantage. We haven’t done a lot of combat operations; however, soldiers getting to be around each other and becoming more familiar with each other’s leadership styles, that increases the team’s capabilities and will help when it comes to such a large-scale training in May,” Jurney said. “When you put 1/98th CAV on a task, you can rest comfortably the mission will be completed.”