The Mississippi State Department of Health’s Sunday coronavirus report indicated 11 new positive cases for Monroe County. The county’s total since March 16 is now 134, with a total of 51 cases reported to date at long-term care facilities.
The MSDH has not reported the number of recoveries.
Throughout Mississippi, there were 193 new positive cases and six new deaths. Since March 11, 5,911 cases have been reported statewide, and there have been 227 deaths to date.
More information can be found at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html