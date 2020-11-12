ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Police Department charged a woman with manslaughter following a Wednesday afternoon shooting at Southview Apartments. According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, Robert Jackson, 26, was found deceased from a gunshot wound.
“Monroe County 911 received a call at 1:19 p.m., and the caller said someone had been shot at 307 Hardy St., Southview Apartments L6. When law enforcement and MedStat arrived, they found the person deceased,” Gurley said.
Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle said the accused shooter, 18-year-old Amiyah Verner, said it was accidental, adding that she didn’t understand the mechanics of a weapon.
“It’s a sad situation because we’ve got two losses on both sides of the families. I still think it’s important that people put guns up, and this is a prime example. Even though you’re of age, you still don’t properly know how to handle a gun. Just because the magazine isn’t in the gun doesn’t mean that it’s not loaded. That is the case we have here. She thought the magazine would unload the gun, but one round was chambered and that’s the round that killed the young man. Freak accident, but we’ve still got a dead body,” Randle said.
Randle said Thursday morning her bond had yet to be set.
Jackson was the resident of the apartment. Verner, who is originally from Hamilton, had just moved in with Jackson, according to Randle.
Gurley was notified at 1:42 p.m. to respond to the scene.
He said there will be an autopsy performed at the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory in Pearl.