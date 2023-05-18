ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen School District announced new principals for Aberdeen Elementary School and Belle-Shivers Middle School, effective for the ‘23-’24 school year.
Dr. Natasha Cheeks will now serve as principal of Aberdeen Elementary School, and Kristen Fondren will serve Belle-Shivers Middle School.
Cheeks, who is a Columbus native, has more than 10 years of experience working in education, and most recently served as the assistant principal at the school.
Fondren will move from Aberdeen Elementary School to Belle-Shivers Middle School, where she will now lead the district’s fifth- through eighth-graders. She also boasts more than 10 years of experience in public education.
“My goal for next year is to focus on proficiency for third and fourth grade, along with growth for our upcoming fourth-graders. Throughout the building, we will be focusing on data-driven instruction, foundational skills and making sure we are understanding our standards and scaffolding documents so that we can make sure all of our students are successful,” Cheeks said.
These administrative moves come as the district approved retaining fourth-graders at Aberdeen Elementary School for academic and social development.
Along with new principals, teachers and students at both Belle-Shivers and Aberdeen Elementary School will experience learning environments that are more fulfilling to their specific different age groups, falling right in line with Dr. Cheeks’ vision for next school year.
“I am very excited to be the next principal of Belle-Shivers Middle School,” Fondren said as she prepares to take on her new role. “There is great potential within the building, and I can’t wait to work alongside the teachers to grow us into a high-performing building. I know many of the students already from their days at AES, and I look forward to building upon those previous relationships.”
District superintendent Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith shared her enthusiasm about the transition.
"I am confident that both Ms. Fondren and Dr. Cheeks will continue leading our schools to new heights. As veterans on the administrative staff in our school district, I am sure that both leaders will make the transition from elementary to middle school, and beyond, both easy and comfortable for our students,” she said.
