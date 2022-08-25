mcj-2022-08-24-news-teachers-academy

Amory Career and Technical Center students Zoe Valsamakis, left, and Claire Price, who are in the Teacher Academy program, placed second in both state and national competitions in Hattiesburg to Washington, D.C. between last semester and summer break. 

 COURTESY

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

AMORY – Amory High School juniors Zoe Valsamakis and Claire Price made Amory Career and Technical Center history this summer by being the first students from the center to compete at a national level. The two students are part of the Educators Rising student organization within the Teachers Academy, and they placed second nationally at competition in Washington, D.C.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus