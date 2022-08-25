AMORY – Amory High School juniors Zoe Valsamakis and Claire Price made Amory Career and Technical Center Teacher Academy history this summer by being the first students from the program to compete at a national level.
The two students are part of the Educators Rising student organization within the Teachers Academy, and they placed second nationally at competition in Washington, D.C.
They debated in the ethical dilemma category, which includes discussion topics such as situations involving students, professional ethics, community and family situations and dealing with bullying.
Price and Valsamakis’ scenario dealt with a female student who got in trouble for lying to her parents. The girls debated the appropriateness of a student calling her teacher on his cell phone after hours concerning his disciplinary action.
“They had to show both sides and then tell the judges which side they feel was correct and have evidence to back it up,” said Amory Teacher Academy instructor Misty Adams.
The girls bounced ideas off each other about the topic as they prepared for their presentation.
“We learned to talk short and sweet. The question and answer sessions helped us to think on our feet,” Price said.
In addition to nationals, Price and Valsamakis placed second at state competition at William Carey University in Hattiesburg. Adams looks forward to building on the accomplishments.
“Since the girls are juniors, we have two more opportunities to compete. This experience brought some great pluses for exposure. We’re determined to go for the top,” she said.
While Valsamakis found herself challenged to not shy away from taking chances, Price learned to simply take things in stride.
“You can still have fun while you’re seriously engaged,” Price said.
They competed the day after traveling to Washington, D.C. but had to wait a few days to know their results.
“We didn’t know until the following Monday where we placed. It took a moment to sink in when we saw our names on the screen – we had captured second place in the nation. We were told that we worked well together,” Valsamakis said.
Aside from preparing for the competition itself, they had to raise a travel budget to make the trip.
“We raised funds toward our $10,000 budget on the (civic club) speaking circuit. We didn’t get any money there, but it led us to our donors,” Valsamakis said.
The three largest donors were the Gilmore Foundation, Fidelia Club and Walton’s Greenhouse.
“Almost every boutique shop and restaurant in town donated raffle items. Amory was awesome to us. The school district helped as well,” Valsamakis said.
The girls shared the excitement of their accomplishment with their parents, who traveled along to support them. Adams also traveled with the girls and their families, providing coaching and mentoring all the way.
“I didn’t have to worry about them. They represented Amory well,” she said.
Valsamakis said despite the monumental pressure of the trip, they benefited by establishing friendships.
“It was an awesome experience,” she said.
Outside of the competition, the trip made for lasting memories, such as visiting Rep. Trent Kelly at his office on Capitol Hill.
“We flew over the Pentagon and were amazed at how massive a building it is. We stayed at the hotel where President Ronald Reagan was shot. Most of all, we were a mere three blocks from the United States Supreme Court on the day the decision was handed down that overturned Roe. V. Wade. We were amazed at all the Secret Service agents around that were trying to control all the protesters,” Valsamakis.
