A teenager from Smithville lost his life due to a Jan. 16 motor vehicle accident on Hatley Road.

According to a press release from Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, Dustin Lynn Jones Jr., 16, was a front seat passenger in a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu traveling east on Hatley Road.

The Malibu collided head on with a 2015 GMC Yukon traveling west on Hatley Road. Jones was declared dead by medics on the scene.

According to the press release, he was net wearing a seat belt.

The accident, which was near Cotton Gin Port Road, happened at 1:41 p.m.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to hospitals in Tupelo and Columbus.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigated the accident.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus