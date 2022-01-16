Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click.
Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team.
Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week.
You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Managing Editor
A teenager from Smithville lost his life due to a Jan. 16 motor vehicle accident on Hatley Road.
According to a press release from Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, Dustin Lynn Jones Jr., 16, was a front seat passenger in a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu traveling east on Hatley Road.
The Malibu collided head on with a 2015 GMC Yukon traveling west on Hatley Road. Jones was declared dead by medics on the scene.
According to the press release, he was net wearing a seat belt.
The accident, which was near Cotton Gin Port Road, happened at 1:41 p.m.
The drivers of both vehicles were transported to hospitals in Tupelo and Columbus.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigated the accident.
Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A few passing clouds. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
A few passing clouds. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: January 16, 2022 @ 9:32 pm