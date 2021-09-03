ABERDEEN – A murder trial that was scheduled for last week in Monroe County Circuit Court was continued to Oct. 4. In the State of Mississippi versus Bryan Lyons, Lyons is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Teresa Ewing, in August 2013.
Circuit Court Judge Michael P. Mills, Jr. granted the continuance to allow for more evidence and more time to prepare for the trial.
Ewing, 25, was last seen by family members on Aug. 25, 2013, and her remains were discovered by a search party volunteer 19 days later, on Sept. 13, in a wooden area 25 yards off of Peacock Alley in the southside of Aberdeen.
Early in the investigation, Lyons was the main suspect in the case. Family members said she left with him the night she went missing, even though he denied involvement in her disappearance.
He was charged early on in the investigation for taking Ewing’s Chevy Tahoe but released from the Monroe County Detention Center Sept. 11, 2013. After Ewing’s remains were discovered, he was taken back into custody and later released pending further answers from the investigation. He was not charged at that time.
Lyons was indicted by the grand jury and charged with first-degree murder in 2016.
Mills ruled for a mistrial in the case in April, when it was set to begin, and ordered for Lyons to be held in the Monroe County Detention Center without bond for failure to communicate with his previous attorney. Most recent court documents state that since this issue was alleviated, the district attorney’s office didn’t object to his release to his previous bond.
According to court documents, new counsel was retained by Lyons in April and during preparation, his legal representation recognized multiple issues must be litigated prior to trial to ensure an efficient trial.
Lyons is being represented by Lee Dulaney of Dulaney & Sumner, PLLC of Tupelo.
Court documents also noted the district attorney’s office was made aware in April of new technology providing for a more thorough cell phone extraction to be performed on the phone Lyons allegedly had in his possession at the time of the crime.
The extraction process has begun, but it was not completed in time of the trial’s planned Aug. 23 start date. Court documents indicate both parties want to see the extraction completed ahead of the trial and also have the appropriate amount of time to review results.
The most recent continuance makes for the 16th order filed to set the trial since Lyons’ indictment.