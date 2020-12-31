Editor’s note: This is part one of a two-part review of 2020 – one of the most historic years in recent times.
A few shared events spaced throughout the past 12 months not only were monumental for Monroe County history but for U.S. and global history as well.
The year 2020 was the first time many people faced a pandemic hitting so close to home, but coronavirus was the one centralized global event that defined the year more than anything, and it still continues as a vaccine is closer to being available for the public.
Like many other places across America, Monroe County was dialed into mask mandates, the concept of social distancing, marches bringing awareness to civil unrest and a presidential election like no other.
For more Monroe County-centered milestones, the county welcomed a new administration of elected county and Aberdeen officials, witnessed legal alcohol sales in Amory for the first time in years and mourned the loss of a Monroe County deputy, which etched his call sign, M-17, into the hearts of locals.
January
A new administration of county officials is sworn in, including newcomers to their positions – tax collector Alysia Wright, Sheriff Kevin Crook, Judge Sarah Cline Stevens, Judge Brandon Davis, District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey and District 3 Supervisor Rubel West.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office accepts donations for its Mine-Resistant Ambushed Protected vehicle, which will aid in standoffs and rescue situations.
A Smithville man, who wished to remain anonymous, wins $100,000 after purchasing a $5 lottery ticket from Texaco T-Mart.
A major severe weather system through the region prompts flooding conditions in numerous areas of the county, including more than 30 roads that had water over them.
A stop order halts progress to remedy the mold situation at the Thomas G. Abernethy Federal Building in Aberdeen.
Nettleton aldermen approve bids for a splash pad as part of park improvements through a Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthy Hero grant.
Qualifying begins for Aberdeen’s city election, originally scheduled for April.
The Amory Food Pantry falls victim to a cyber scam.
A developer proposes an option to the Aberdeen School Board purchase the former Aberdeen Middle School for senior living units if tax credits are approved. While the school board did not approve the matter, the interest was reintroduced later in November.
Cloyd Garth Sr. and Barbara Ann Rowe are honored through the Salute to Service Awards.
Amory High School ACT scores reflective of December 2019 ranked among the top 10 in the state.
The Amory Rotary Club honors Jacob Rhodes as its Policeman of the Year and Lt. Donnie Sloan as its Firefighter of the Year.
Hamilton fifth-grader Seth Burnett wins the Monroe County Spelling Bee, with Owen Williams of Hatley and Alivia Hartley of Hamilton placing first and second alternate, respectively.
A meeting in West Amory addresses alleged civil rights violations by an unnamed Amory police officer.
February
Alcohol sales officially begin in Amory, following the majority of voters casting ballots in favor of beer, light wine and liquor sales during a December 2019 referendum.
Aberdeen hosts its first Mardi Gras parade and ball, which ignites a sense of New Orleans flare for locals.
Dirtwork helps make site elevation improvements at the Amory Port.
M-Pulse Fiber sets an early 2021 date for the anticipated start of broadband service for Monroe County Electric Department customers in certain areas of the county.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office transitions to central dispatch to help aid response time for emergency calls.
Long-time Nettleton librarian Maridelle Dickerson retires from her 16-year career at the Dorothy J. Lowe Memorial Library. Brenda Vinson is later selected as Nettleton’s new librarian.
A convoy of 18-wheelers transporting a mobile hospital from Bessemer, Alabama to Reno, Nevada cause traffic issues in the county, including problems at the intersection of Highways 23 and 25 in Smithville.
Bigbee country music artist Carol Wood Hester, better known as Sunny Lee to her fans, returns home from Australia’s Tamworth Country Music Festival. She has become a hit in Australia.
Former Hamilton Elementary School teacher Cari Cullum is indicted for attempted murder after allegedly driving her SUV into Columbus Lake with her infant inside the vehicle in September 2019.
Nettleton furniture manufacturer HomeStretch commemorates 10 years in business.
Shannon Trautman is named as the Junior Auxiliary of Amory’s Citizen of the Year at the Charity Ball.
Amory Walmart begins its online grocery store pickup option.
Bishop Eugene Sacus, who was a strong community advocate for Aberdeen, passes away shortly after delivering a sermon at a church service in Prairie.
March
Local efforts begin to encourage participation in the 2020 U.S. Census.
Hamilton native Jonathan Flippo and his wife, Madelon, make their national television debut on the season finale of “Say Yes to the Dress America.”
Smithville aldermen update the town’s property maintenance code, which addresses items such as junk cars, overgrown property, trash and rubbish.
Polls open for the Republican and Democratic primaries for the 2020 presidential race, with Donald Trump and Joe Biden getting the most votes locally.
Mississippi reports its first case of COVID-19 March 11, and Monroe County is the first northeast Mississippi county to report a case five days later. Panic buying ensues shortly after the state’s reported cases, leaving shelves at local grocery stores short on certain products such as many toilet paper varieties.
Several local events were quickly postponed, including the Amory Railroad Festival and Aberdeen Pilgrimage, which were both later canceled for the year. Schools made the decision to extend spring break, which ultimately led to the decision of canceling classes for the remainder of the semester and opting for distance learning instead.
Visitations to local nursing homes were suspended, and safety protocols were put in place at local government buildings and hospitals. Furthermore, public places such as libraries, the Amory Regional Museum and Elkin Theatre were closed. The Amory Regional Museum was later converted into the Amory Pandemic Response Center. Many restaurants and merchants switch their ways of doing business to curbside, online and delivery options.
Local governments adopt emergency resolutions in response to the pandemic, and the first steps of financial assistance comes from Small Business Administration loans for local businesses. Aberdeen city officials decide to postpone the city’s election more than once, which finally leads to June primaries. The city also enacts a 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew, which lasts for nearly three months.
The pandemic prompts a sense of creativity for small business owners and a positive response from individuals wishing to give back to students, long-term care facilities residents and the general public through a series of good deeds. Downtown Aberdeen building owners offer business tenants rent forgiveness.
Most churches resort to alternative measures for worship as mandates limiting crowd sizes are put in place. Several churches start streaming their services on Facebook Live, while others host parking lot services.
The health care sector also makes adjustments through the increased use and demand for telehealth.
For a time in April, Monroe County reported the second highest number of positive COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities.
The board of supervisors approves a Second Amendment Safe Haven resolution to add security to citizens’ constitutional gun rights.
Daniel Williams is named as the new Monroe County road manager, replacing Sonny Clay, who retired in late 2019.
The Amory School Board accepts the resignation of Amory Middle School Principal Kenneth Goralczyk.
Eutaw Construction in Aberdeen celebrates its 40th anniversary.
Amory aldermen set a May 12 date for a special election dealing with tourism tax. It is later rescheduled to Dec. 8 due to the pandemic.
A superload makes its way through Monroe County from Ohio as part of a local industrial expansion in the county. The 195-foot-long trailer with 19 axles gained media attention in Kentucky and Tennessee because of its enormous size.
Bartahatchie, Rural Hill, Bethlehem, Becker/Athens, Cason, Hatley, Prairie 1 and 2 and Smithville volunteer fire departments are upgraded to a Class 9 fire rating.
The Monroe County Shopper is folded in with the Monroe Journal.
Aberdeen receives a Mississippi Main Street grant for a courtyard and information station near the intersection of Commerce and Maple streets at the former Cooperwood service station.
April
Aberdeen city officials hear an increasing number of complaints dealing with illegal street racing throughout the city. The Northeast Mississippi Motorsports Playground of Power west of town reopens in May as an attempt to curb the issue.
The Amory School Board approves for Nick Hathcock to be Amory Middle School principal beginning with the ‘20-’21 school year. The school board also accepts Ivan Bryant’s resignation from the board since he was moving outside of the school district. Deidre Huntley is later named the new principal at East Amory Elementary School. Michelle Holman is also later named as East Amory Elementary School’s new assistant principal, and Heather Gault is named assistant principal at Amory Middle School.
Amory aldermen approve development plans for Panther Park, a play area for two age groups planned for an area near Amory High School.
The United Way of Greater Monroe County merges with the United Way of Northeast Mississippi.
TJ McIntosh of Wren is named Itawamba Community College’s first ever Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Undergraduate Transfer Scholar.
Tractor Supply Company announces a new location in Amory. It opens in late June.
Allmond’s Printing reaches a deal with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to supply face shields the business began making after the pandemic surfaced.
In the same week, Robin Bounds, owner of Robin’s Unique Boutique, appears on a business segment FOX News and Anna Trautman of Wren and a few of her University of Southern Mississippi Chi Omega sorority sisters have a surprise Zoom chat with pop star Nick Jonas.
May
A Facebook effort started by Jennifer Fines of Smithville enables Class of 2020 seniors to be adopted, which helps boost their spirits to round off an unprecedented senior year cut short by the pandemic.
The Aberdeen Police Department begins enforcing fines for individuals breaking quarantine rules.
Monroe County nurses Brianna Sloan, Lauren Sloan and Brooke Reeves assist in New York City during its COVID-19 crisis.
Holley’s Fish & Steak in Bigbee is destroyed following a fire caused by a lightning strike.
Aberdeen High School’s JROTC unit is one of 50 units nationally to win the Outstanding Citizenship Award.
The Prairie RCDC takes ownership of the former Prairie Elementary School, which was last used during the 2010-2011 school year.
Eagle Scout Patrick Thomas does work to revitalize Smithville’s Rod Brasfield Park.
A marker is placed at Amory Masonic Cemetery to honor military veterans.
Aberdeen High School screens its pre-recorded graduation ceremony drive-in theater-style in its parking lot.
Curtis Williams of Aberdeen is shot and killed at the Relax Inn in West Point. Richard Raines of Prairie is charged with first-degree murder in the case.
June
Waves of civil unrest follow the fatal shooting of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. As violent riots and looting are reported in cities across the nation, nearly 60 soldiers from the Amory National Guard unit are deployed to Washington D.C. to protect citizens and property from looters and to assist local law enforcement. The unit left June 2 and returned home safely five days later. Even more on the local front, marches and speeches addressing racism are held at organized events in Aberdeen and Amory.
Through Aberdeen’s Democratic primaries, a new administration is named, including Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday, Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth, Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes, Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom, Ward 5 Alderman John Allen and police chief Henry Randle. Holliday and Randle both won in runoffs. In July, the Ward 1 alderman race is officially challenged in Monroe County Circuit Court by runner-up Robert Devaull.
Amory’s new FM radio station, 96.5, launches, providing listeners classic country music. It is part of Stanford Communications.
The Aberdeen School District works toward providing its own transportation services for the first time in a decade. The district ultimately purchases 18 new school buses.
Max Dove is named as the Gattman Citizen of the Year. He served two terms as mayor and has been the operator of the town’s water association since 1996.
The board of supervisors rescinds a ban on the herbal-based product kratom it put in place 13 months before taking the action.
The Gilmore Foundation presents the Amory School District with a $250,000 donation for window renovations at Amory high and middle schools.
The Tombigbee Motel permanently closes following a purchase made through donations and a loan by Aberdeen Main Street to purchase the property. The motel was demolished later in the year.
The board of supervisors and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are asked by residents to intervene with problems linked to a cabin rented for parties and functions in Egypt.
A flag is dedicated at the Monroe County Government Complex honoring county residents who lost their lives to COVID-19. At the time in mid-June, the total was 26.
Nettleton High School seniors hold their traditional graduation ceremony.
The Monroe County Electric Power Association unveils its logo for M-Pulse Fiber.