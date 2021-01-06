Editor’s note: This is part two of a two-part review of 2020 – one of the most historic years in recent times.
A few shared events spaced throughout the past 12 months not only were monumental for Monroe County history but for U.S. and global history as well.
The year 2020 was the first time many people faced a pandemic hitting so close to home, but coronavirus was the one centralized global event that defined the year more than anything, and it still continues as a vaccine is closer to being available for the public.
Like many other places across America, Monroe County was dialed into mask mandates, the concept of social distancing, marches bringing awareness to civil unrest and a presidential election like no other.
For more Monroe County-centered milestones, the county welcomed a new administration of elected county and Aberdeen officials, witnessed legal alcohol sales in Amory for the first time in years and mourned the loss of a Monroe County deputy, which etched his call sign, M-17, into the hearts of locals.
July
Mississippi’s state flag bearing the Confederate emblem is officially retired. The flag represented the state from 1894 to 2020, and the majority of Mississippi voters accepted a new design during the November election bearing a magnolia bloom.
Floods cause issues in Egypt and Wren during an early month rainmaking weather system, while pop-up storms cause extensive damage later in the month throughout the county.
Incumbent Aberdeen Mayor Maurice Howard defeats Toni Reece, Mike Bunch and Dr. Roderick Van Daniel in the city’s general election, clinching his second term of office. He’s the first African-American to hold two consecutive terms as mayor in Aberdeen’s history.
In its first meeting, Aberdeen’s new administration votes 3-2 to not reappoint long-time city clerk Jackie Benson. Tamanda Garth is first appointed to the position and after she resigns a short time later, the city interviews candidates. Melissa Moore is ultimately hired as city clerk.
Authorities from multiple agencies work to recover the body of a swimmer who drowned after jumping off the Highway 373 bridge near the Lowndes County line. Katlin Nicole Beard, 26, of Hamilton was the victim.
District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey explains the future renaming of Highway 125 through Becker to the board of supervisors, which prompts the need for several address changes.
Nettleton Main Street is recognized as a designated Mississippi Main Street community, which sets up momentum for the organization later in the year.
A fatal accident at a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office checkpoint in Hamilton claims the life of deputy Dylan Pickle and injures deputy Zack Wilbanks. The accident prompted overwhelming support throughout the county for the family of Pickle, Wilbanks and his family and the sheriff’s office. Pickle’s call number, M-17, has since been immortalized in tribute to his service. His funeral service is attended by members of law enforcement agencies from throughout the state.
Darracott construction company Hanna Contracting commemorates its 50th anniversary.
County and Aberdeen officials reach a deal to swap their 50-percent interests in the former Holley Performance building for Aberdeen and the Prairie Industrial Site for the county.
Amory historian Hobdy Bryan Sr. passes away at age 97.
Amory, Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville high schools host their traditional graduation ceremonies.
Aberdeen native Scott Rowe takes command of the 12th Flying Training Wing of the U.S. Air Force at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas.
Michael Brown of the Bigbee/Cason area is reported missing by his family. They later offer a reward for information leading to his whereabouts. His remains were recovered in November a half mile from his home.
M-Pulse Fiber is awarded $3.8 million for its broadband project to serve Monroe County Electric Power customers.
August
Students return to school for the first time since spring break. Different school districts go through different methods of instruction, including traditional in-class options, virtual learning and a combination of both.
A heated race for seats on the Monroe County Electric Power Association’s Board of Directors culminates with Roy Lee Lindsey, Mechelle Welch and Elaine Dobbs securing the top votes.
A handful of Monroe County residents are subjected to one of 2020’s peculiar instances by receiving mystery seeds in the mail from China.
Nettleton aldermen approve for the city’s public works building to be renamed in memory of Ronnie Garner, a city employee who lost his life in July.
Mayor Maurice Howard proposes for the board of aldermen to terminate Aberdeen Electric Department Manager Brian Sanders, citing reasons such as lending a Dodge Charger from the electric department to the police department and signing Tennessee Valley Authority contracts Howard claims weren’t board approved. The matter leads to a hearing later in the month that draws strong support for Sanders. In November, he is terminated due to an inappropriate relationship during work hours.
A hit and run accident at the Highway 25 Carwash in Aberdeen claims the life a 58-year-old Cozzetta Johnson. A group of citizens pursued and pulled over Keith Brewer of Columbus until police could arrive. Members of the Black Panthers come to town on several occasions to march and protest her death.
Jamie Rodgers begins his role as administrator at North Mississippi Medical Center Gimore-Amory.
Well-respected Monroe County pastor R.D. Cline passes away at age 72.
The Amory School Board approves a partnership to livestream district athletics events on a subscription basis.
Amory Main Street begins a new tradition of honoring local veterans with banners through its Hometown Heroes tribute.
September
During its first meeting of the month, the Aberdeen Board of Aldermen approves to terminate assistant police chief Quinell Shumpert due to alleged violation of policies and procedures; void a long-term agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority; and sell the former Holley Performance property to Howard Harper of Enviro Builders. The contract with Enviro Builders includes a 150-job commitment. As far as the TVA contract, Ward 5 Alderman John Allen tries on different occasions at future meetings to revisit the matter, but there’s no action as Mayor Maurice Howard aims to renegotiate rates the city pays for electricity.
Amory aldermen approve to accept land bequeathed to the city with intentions of developing Owen Park.
A Smithville Attendance Center school bus catches on fire with five students onboard following a mechanical issue. The students and bus driver, David Loveless, escape with no injuries. Loveless is later honored by the school district for his heroism.
Nettleton aldermen approve to honor Dr. Teneeshia Jones-Boyd with a sign at the intersection of Will Robbins Highway and Highway 6. The Nettleton native was a professional track and field star.
Amory icon Jack “Soap” Francis passes away. A longtime Rotary Club member, he only missed two meetings in nearly 60 years of club records.
Resolutions are approved to allow for utility upgrades at two Amory electric substations.
Mayor Maurice Howard introduces the Aberdeen Open for Business campaign, which he hopes to promote economic growth.
Work begins for Nettleton Hardware’s expansion to Amory’s former Scribner Equipment building.
Jeffery Dewayne Kennedy pleads guilty to manslaughter in the 2011 murder case of William E. “Pops” Phillips of Amory.
A new Main Street clock is installed in Aberdeen to replace the one destroyed by a truck in late 2019, while a mural depicted Aberdeen landmarks across the street is completed.
The Amory Regional Museum reopens for the first time since the onslaught of the pandemic struck.
French filmmakers interview Aberdeen and Prairie locals for a documentary about Mississippi to air in their country and on Disney+.
Amory Main Street Director Alyssa Benedict announces she’s leaving from the position later in the year during the organization’s annual meeting.
A complaint is filed on behalf of former Aberdeen Assistant Police Chief Quinell Shumpert by Tupelo attorney Jim Waide in U.S. District Court concerning his termination.
October
Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook achieves his four-year goals for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in less than 10 months.
A circuit court judge gives Mayor Maurice Howard an Oct. 30 deadline to report a new attorney following his previous attorney, John Robbins, being disbarred. The matter pertains to his embezzlement case. A continuance is later granted, pushing his trial to February 2021.
The Mississippi State Department of Health begins reporting COVID-19 data pertaining to schools across the state.
Aberdeen aldermen approve an employee confidentiality policy and a new system for people requesting public records.
Aberdeen historic home Holliday Haven goes up for sale for the second time in 170 years by current owners Tom and Emily Seymer.
Plans are announced for a new disc golf course in Amory.
Aberdeen native and former NFL player Reggie Kelly is featured on QVC and HSN for his Kyvan brand of sauces and salsas.
Monroe County students India Fears, Hannah Hoang, Will McComb, Hannah Carson and Emma Rose Thompson are selected for the State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council.
Aberdeen resident Viki Mason files an open meetings complaint with the Mississippi Ethics Commission against the board of aldermen.
Amory Main Street hosts a scaled down version of its annual Chilifest out of COVID-19 precautions.
M-Pulse Fiber begins signing up customers for its broadband service.
Jim Waide files a lawsuit in U.S. District Court on behalf of former Aberdeen City Clerk Jackie Benson regarding her termination.
A Mississippi Main Street resource team shares potentials for Nettleton Main Street to consider to enhance the town, including branding and economic growth.
Wren native Jana Haynes launches her own streaming television network – ICTV. She returns to her alma mater to film a documentary about Amory High School’s football program.
Local real estate agents approach the Amory Board of Aldermen about the lack of available affordable housing. The appearance leads to a task force being formed in hopes of enhancing blighted properties.
The board of supervisors approves for an additional K9 unit for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Highway 278, from Amory to Wise Gap, is repaved through funds made possible by the Mississippi lottery.
Seven Monroe County and Amory elected officials formally switch to the Republican party during a ceremony at the Monroe County Government Complex.
A Natchez man leads authorities on a high-speed pursuit in Aberdeen that leads to a fatal head-on collision that claims the life of a Starkville man. He is charged with manslaughter in the case.
A new K9 vehicle is donated to the Amory Police Department by Ed Coale, who has donated in the past with his sister towards a K9 for the department.
November
Monroe County voters participate in an election like no other, from a high-profile presidential election, state referendums dealing with the flag and legalizing medical marijuana and COVID-19 safety precautions.
Behold Home announces an expansion into Amory, which add 70 jobs.
The board of supervisors discusses a plan to move the Aberdeen veteran services office from American Legion Post 26 to the Monroe County Chancery Building.
Chris Erikson is reappointed to the Aberdeen School Board.
During an announcement ceremony, Aberdeen Main Street receives $100,000 towards the Parkway Hotel project, thanks to help from District 7 Sen. Hob Bryan, and $25,000 through a USDA grant through Mississippi Main Street for a stage at Acker Park.
Hatley High School senior Angel Tackett passes away as a result of a motor vehicle accident on Central Grove Road.
A dedication is held for Woodruff Manor, a new Aberdeen apartment community named in honor of the late Dr. R.E. Woodruff.
A shooting at Southview Apartments claims the life of Robert Jackson. Amiyah Verner, who was charged with manslaughter, said the shooting was accidental.
The Aberdeen/Monroe County Chapter of the NAACP prepares for its third president since its founding as Leon Manning steps aside for president-elect Rev. James Cook to assume the duties in January.
Former Aberdeen Police Chief Brent Coleman passes away at age 83. Former Nettleton Mayor Sadie Holland, former Nettleton Fire Chief Richard Hawkins and former Nettleton alderman Jimmy Moore pass away.
The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office confirms the arrest of Amory High School teacher Toshemie Wilson but does not release the charges since it’s an ongoing investigation.
Rhonda Moore of M.O.V. and Lloyd Massey of Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry are named the Junior Women’s League of Monroe County Citizens of the Year.
Amory brothers Jason and Shawn Brannon sign an endorsement deal with paranormal investigator Nick Groff for their Deadbolt Mystery Society business.
After approximately 50 years, Mattox Services has its feed bins removed.
December
For the Christmas season, Nettleton is the only local community that moves forward with a traditional parade. Smithville’s parade is canceled out of precaution of COVID-19, and the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce coordinates an alternative Christmas parade for Aberdeen and Amory in that people decorate their vehicles and ride around the cities.
Amory holds a special election for tourism tax, aimed to add a two-percent tax to restaurant purchases and hotel/motel stays in order to fund park and recreation department improvements. The measure does not receive the needed 60 percent vote to pass.
Gov. Tate Reeves includes Monroe County under a mask mandate, which includes the majority of counties across the state. The number of positive COVID-19 cases increases to the higher rates than when it surfaced in the spring, exhausting health officials and causing a surge in younger age groups compared to spring. Mississippi receives its first supplies of vaccinations.
A shooting in Aberdeen claims the life of Sergio James of Egypt. The suspected shooter, Amari Johnson, is later apprehended in Minneapolis.
A 1.9-magnitude earthquake is reported in Hamilton.
Former Aberdeen Mayor Jim Ballard passes away at age 74.
Community Bank donates $50,000 to the Monroe Early Learning Collaborative. It’s one of three other similar donations the bank made to early learning efforts throughout Mississippi.
Congress approves the reprogramming of $24.3 million in funds to provide for mold remediation and repairs at the Thomas G. Abernathy Federal Building in Aberdeen. Chief Judge Sharion Aycock worked tirelessly for the past three years to fight for a funding source to bring the district court system back to Aberdeen after it was vacated from the building.
Retired volunteer firefighter Norman Vann is inducted into the Cason Volunteer Fire Department Hall of Fame.
Real estate agent Penny Garth proposes a three-part solution to Amory’s affordable housing issue to the board of aldermen.
The Aberdeen School Board approves an option for Intervest to purchase the former Aberdeen Middle School building.
Three people – Tommy Gene Randolph, Brian Lee Hoover and Kayla Marie Morris Johns – are charged by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in connection with the murder of Jack Cowan, who was reported missing after authorities responded to a call about the vehicle he was driving was discovered burned. The case led to a search for his body.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and North Mississippi Narcotics seize 2.2 pounds of crystal meth in a drug investigation that leads to aggravated trafficking charges.
Aberdeen aldermen approve to hire an energy consultant pro bono, who pledges to negotiate better rates from the Tennessee Valley Authority.
Rebecca Riddle begins serving as Amory Main Street director.
Long-time Monroe County election commissioners, Pete Randle and Jimmy Dale Parham officially retire from their positions.
The Christmas Star appears for the first time in approximately 800 years.