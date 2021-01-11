Registration for the 2021 spring semester at Itawamba Community College will continue through Jan. 15 for traditional full-term day and night classes.
Traditional full-term day and first eight-week classes begin Jan. 11; and eLearning full-term and first eight-week classes, Jan. 19. The last day to add eLearning first eight-week classes is Jan. 20 and eLearning full-term classes, Jan. 22
Financial aid is available as well as adult learner scholarships.
Academic, career education, eLearning (online) and workforce opportunities are available in an extensive schedule, which includes both day and evening classes at Fulton, Tupelo and Belden. Instructional delivery methods include face-to-face, face-to-face/online hybrid, face-to-face/ZOOM hybrid, ZOOM only and online. Students may attend classes on a four-day instructional schedule to provide an opportunity for a three-day weekend.
For more information, call 862-8000 or email eadviser@iccms.edu.