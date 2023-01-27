The deadline to pay Monroe County’s 2022 property and land taxes, which is Feb. 1 at 5 p.m., is approaching.
The 2022 taxes reflect ownership of property and land as of Jan. 1, 2022, and any properties purchased or sold after that date will be included with the 2023 taxes. Statements for the 2023 taxes will be mailed out in December.
Monroe County Tax Collector Alysia Wright said early last week that approximately 500 additional parcels were collected compared to the same time during the previous year, meaning collections were running ahead of normal for mid- to late-January.
Anyone who has not received a 2022 statement should call the tax collector’s office at (662) 369-6484. In cases when people’s mortgage companies requested tax amounts per escrow, there is no tax statement.
Those paying their taxes in person can do so at the tax collector’s office at the Monroe County Courthouse, located at 301 S. Chestnut St. in Aberdeen.
Other means to pay are by mailing them to Monroe County Tax Collector, P.O. Box 684, Aberdeen, MS 39730, online at www.deltacomputersystems.com and using a dropbox located at the Monroe County Courthouse.
To pay online, people may click on the “Online searches, property taxes, car tags” link and click on “Monroe County.” The land and home tax amount due is available under the “Real Property Tax” link. For business taxes, people may click on the “Personal Property” link.
Information such as name, address or parcel number can be entered in the “Real Property” link, and business name, address or parcel number can be entered in the “Personal Property” link.
Anyone paying by mail is asked to have statements postmarked by Feb. 1, and anyone who pays by mail using credit card information is required to include a telephone number.
Cash, checks, Visa and Mastercard are acceptable forms of payment at the tax collector’s office. No payments can be taken over the telephone.
Customers are responsible for verifying that all property is accounted for when paying their taxes.
Penalties will begin for unpaid taxes not paid by Feb. 1’s deadline. There is a .5 percent per month penalty incurred regardless of what day during each month delinquent taxes are paid, so someone paying for 2022 taxes on March 17, for example, will face a .5 percent penalty, in addition to the .5 penalty incurred for not paying in February.
Monthly penalties continue through August when the property is entered in the county’s tax sale. Current year delinquent taxes can be paid through mid-August ahead of the annual tax sale, which will be held the last Monday of that month.
Delinquent taxes may be redeemed at the Monroe County Chancery Clerk’s Office, located at 201 W. Commerce St. in Aberdeen, with penalties and interest applied. One year of delinquent taxes will not result in loss of property.
