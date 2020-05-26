According to Tuesday’s report from the Mississippi State Department of Health, there were three new positive cases of coronavirus reported for Monroe County. Since the county’s first positive case on March 16, 249 people have tested positive.
Statewide, there were 273 new positive cases, and 17 new deaths attributed to people who tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of positive cases in Mississippi since March 11 is now 13,731, and the number of deaths is 652.
The state’s number of presumptive recoveries is 9,401.
More information can be found at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.