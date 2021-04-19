AMORY – Through a memorandum of understanding with the City of Amory regarding the 340B plan, North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory will use savings to help cover the cost of uncompensated and unreimbursed care for uninsured and low-income patients.
The board of aldermen recently approved for Mayor Brad Blalock to sign the memorandum of understanding between the city and hospital.
“Under our agreement, the hospital is making a commitment to continue to provide health care to indigent, uninsured and underinsured residents of the City of Amory,” said city attorney Sam Griffie. “The hospital also agrees to provide patients with emergency services, regardless of the patient’s ability to pay. The main benefit of the program, in my opinion, is that it helps the hospital provide outpatient drugs and services to low-income, uninsured and indigent individuals of our community.”
The memorandum authorizes the hospital to participate in the federal 340B drug discount program that is critical to the financial security of safety net providers, offering significant discounts on prescription drugs for low income and vulnerable populations.
“To participate in the 340B program, hospitals must enroll and comply with all the requirements. One of the requirements for our local hospital was to have an agreement with the city to provide health care services to low-income individuals.
“The 340B Program gets its name from Section 340B of the Public Service Health Act. Congress created this drug discount program in 1992 to assist covered entities such as governmental hospitals, children’s hospitals and private nonprofit hospitals,” Griffie said.
According to North Mississippi Health Services Director of Marketing Marsha Tapscott, Section 340B of the U.S. Public Health Service Act provides that pharmaceutical manufacturers that choose to participate in Medicare and Medicaid to sell certain outpatient drugs to safety net providers at a discount. It was enacted with strong bipartisan support in Congress and signed into law by President George H.W. Bush.
“Care provided through 340B savings does not cost taxpayers any money. The care is paid for with the money saved through the price discounts from manufacturers. The Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has a small budget to oversee the program,” Tapscott said.
The program allows covered entities such as nonprofit hospitals to reach more eligible patients and provide more comprehensive services.
Under the terms of the program, drug manufacturers participating in Medicaid agree to provide drugs for patients to covered entities at significantly reduced prices.
Hospitals can use 340B program savings to provide additional free or reduced care for indigent patients or implement community health programs.
NMMC Gilmore-Amory Administrator Jamie Rodgers said the hospital qualified for 340B status because it is classified as a Disproportionate Share Hospital.
“The hospital serves a significantly disproportionate number of low-income patients and receives payments from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services to cover the costs of providing care to uninsured patients,” he said in a statement.