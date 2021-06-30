ABERDEEN – Registered voters will vote for Aberdeen’s new police chief July 6 in a special election for the seat. After two different meetings of the Aberdeen Election Commission in the past two weeks, there will be four candidates on the ballot.
Acting Aberdeen Assistant Police Chief Chris Dobbins; Quinell Shumpert, who was previously with the Aberdeen Police Department and is now with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office; former Aberdeen Elementary School school resource officer Tony Tillman; and Mississippi Department of Corrections officer and former MSCO and APD officer Lee Johnson will face off against one another in the race.
Election commissioners originally qualified Dobbins and Shumpert June 18, stating Johnson and Tillman did not meet residency requirements. Following a June 23 hearing, the election commission reversed its decision after more evidence was presented.
A fifth person, Mike Walker, previously picked up qualifying papers but withdrew from the race June 9.
A meet and greet for candidates is scheduled for July 1 at 7 p.m. at the James Creek M.B. Church, located at 300 N Meridian St.
The special election is being held to fill the seat formerly held by Henry Randle, who lost his life May 16 after battling cancer. Randle was sworn in to his fourth term of office last summer. Since it’s a special election, there is no political party affiliation for candidates.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. the day of the election. People may also vote absentee at the Aberdeen City Clerk’s office, located at City Hall, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. until noon July 3. The last day to vote absentee is July 3.
Curbside voting is also available during the above mentioned days and hours by calling 369-8588. Early voting, however, is not offered in Mississippi.
People must bring an acceptable form of ID to vote either at the polls or the City Clerk’s office.
According to Aberdeen City Clerk Melissa Moore, the short turnaround time between now and the election could create a slight possibility of problems with absentees that are mailed out.
“For any citizens that plan on voting an absentee ballot, please come to the city clerk’s office during the normal office hours or on Saturday to make sure their absentee is counted. We don’t have a problem mailing them out. We just want them to know if they are mailed out, you run the risk of maybe not getting them back in a timely manner,” she said.
The winner of the special election will serve as police chief for the remainder of the current term, which ends in 2024.