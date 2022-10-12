HAMILTON – Four Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center were terminated from their positions last week following videos that went viral on Facebook Oct. 5 of scare tactics used for children who didn’t clean up or acted bad in their classrooms.
“I wasn’t aware until yesterday afternoon that those videos were out there. I contacted my licensure, and she has gotten involved. The people that did those acts are no longer with us. They were fired. I wasn’t here at the time and wasn’t aware they were doing that. I don’t condone that and never have. I just want to say it’s been taken care of,” said Sheila Sanders, who has worked at Lil’ Blessings since 1987 and owned it for the past 20 years.
As of last week, the Mississippi State Department of Health and Monroe County Sheriff's Office were both investigating the incident.
The videos, filmed Oct. 4 and in September, show a worker wearing a Halloween mask and yelling at children. In a roughly two-minute clip, one employee directs another who is filming to come into a room while the employee wearing the mask is told which children have been good or bad. The person wearing the "Scream" mask is shown inches away from a child screaming, “Do I need to take you outside?”
She then bangs on the door of another classroom, where children start screaming after she walks in. The video shows her chasing one child across the room, picking him up and screaming into other children’s faces to clean up.
A 25-second video clip shows an employee wearing the same mask screaming at children while they’re seated eating a meal. Employees can be heard in the background directing who she should approach, while another 32-second clip shows the employee screaming at children in another classroom and also rubbing two children’s heads.
By last Thursday morning, the videos received thousands of views and in the days to follow, the story made headlines through news outlets throughout the world.
Sanders said no one came forth to tell her about the video filmed in September.
“I know people whose kids came home and said, ‘I’m scared of the person with the mask.’ The parents don’t know anything about it and you think the kids are either joking or not telling you the truth. Now that the video came out, people are like, ‘My daughter has been telling me for a month she was afraid of the person with the mask and I had no idea what she was talking about,’” said Brett Burns, whose son goes to the pre-K at Lil’ Blessings and has never experienced any issues.
“It’s hard, especially with those kids. My son thought the Incredible Hulk was going to come and rescue him when he was 3 years old. You can’t listen to kids, but then again your kids are going to try to tell you what they’re seeing and what they’re experiencing the best they can. As parents, we just have to listen better,” he added.
Last Thursday morning, parents reacted to the videos as they dropped off their children for care, expressing their support for Lil’ Blessings.
“I know 100 percent that Ms. Sheila, the owner and director, was not aware of this situation that was going on and as soon as she found out, all parties were terminated immediately. The witch hunt that has been going on for her and the other ones still here, it really needs to stop. Was the situation that did happen horrible? Absolutely. But should this daycare be shut down and others be villainized that are still here? Absolutely not,” said Kimberly Smith, who has a child in one of the videos. “Am I okay with what happened to the extent of what happened? Absolutely not, but I know she took care of it and my babies are safe here.”
Chas Allen, who has a student in pre-kindergarten who began being cared for in the baby room at Lil’ Blessings, expressed the same support.
“This place is pretty important for Hamilton because it’s a small town and there’s not really another childcare facility close. A lot of people are saying, ‘Shut it down. Shut it down,’ but I don’t think they’re thinking about the implications that that might have. If there was a daycare next door, I would still bring my kids here. It’s all about the reaction of the kid. If the kid’s happy when you pick them up at the end of the day, that’s what I look at,” he said.
