Videos filmed at Lil' Blessings Child Care & Learning in September and last week led to the termination of four employees who collaborated in scare tactics for children deemed as being bad in classrooms.

HAMILTON – Four Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center were terminated from their positions last week following videos that went viral on Facebook Oct. 5 of scare tactics used for children who didn’t clean up or acted bad in their classrooms.

