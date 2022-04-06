Four men were indicted on murder 1 – deliberate design charges March 28 through Monroe County Circuit Court. All three murder cases trace back to 2021.
Bobby L. Smith and Terrence Raheem Smith are accused of killing George Williams, 37, June 15, 2021. The Aberdeen Police Department investigated the case, in which Williams was shot at his residence at 400 S. Hickory St. He was found dead in his driveway.
Judge Paul Funderburk set Bobby’s bond at $50,000 and Terrence’s bond at $150,000.
Mederil Cohen is accused of killing Michael Randle, 46, of Columbus. The Amory Police Department investigated the July 31, 2021 incident after Randle was shot at True Temper. He died roughly three hours later at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo after being airlifted.
Cohen was located by authorities in Amory but led multiple law enforcement agencies on a pursuit that ultimately ended in Columbus. Judge Funderburk set his bond at $500,000.
Hamilton Gage Adair is accused of killing his girlfriend, Rhonda Tubb, 41, of Hamilton. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigated the Oct. 26, 2022 case in which Adair allegedly shot her at her residence at 40272 Center Hill Rd. It was noted in the initial press release of the case that narcotics were found at the scene.